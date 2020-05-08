Reopenings: Bryce Canyon Hoodoos never fail to intrigue

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

To the Piaute, they were the “Legend People.” Ages ago, men and women who acted offensively were punished for their misdeeds by being turned into stone, forced to stand for an eternity.

Later, when Europeans began traveling across the vastness of the country by steel rail, a railroad company brochure said this: “When lighted by the morning sun the gorgeous chasm is an immense bowl of lace and filigree work in stone, colored with the white of frost and the pinks of glowing embers. To those who have not forgotten the story books of childhood it suggests a playground for fairies. In another aspect it seems a smoldering inferno where goblins and demons might dwell among flames and embers.”

What are they? The spires that inspire – the “Hoodoos” of Bryce Canyon.

These most unusual rock formations are found throughout many areas of the Colorado Plateau, but an exceptional “collection,” if you will, is protected at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. The park is “off the beaten track” but is a real “must-see” for those who are intrigued by the forces of nature that create such unusual formations.

With restrictions due to the coronavirus now relaxing, much of the park is now reopened. While RV camping is usually available here, as of May 2020 it was still on the “coming up” status. When camping is reopened, it’ll be an excellent place to leave your trailer when doing a sightseeing trip. Trailer towing is restricted in some of the better view points. Leave the trailer in camp and explore the weirdness of the park. We think the best time to view the Hoodoos is early in the morning or late evening, when the light plays tricks with shadows and deep color.

