Bucking the trend: Heading north for the winter (Part two)

Camping in the winter in the northern U.S. requires special preparation. Blizzards, extremely cold temperatures, and blustery winds are just the beginning of potential hazards facing winter campers. How do they prepare? Here are a few answers:

Four-season camper? Really?

Some RVs claim to be four-season campers. In reality, no RV that I know about is insulated or built well enough to withstand bitterly cold conditions or extended periods of sub-zero temps. Just know that up front and plan your trip when temperatures are friendlier to a winter camping experience. Stay safe and snug in your stick-built home until travel conditions and milder wintertime temps are forecast.

Water concerns during winter camping

Freshwater hose. Cold temperatures can freeze water lines. Purchase a heated freshwater hose (like this top-rated one from Camco). Or make your own. Check out YouTube videos like this one for directions.

Heating

Basement heater. If you have a basement heater fan, plan to turn it on when cold temperatures are predicted, or when the remote temperature gauge indicates declining temps. A heated basement will help keep the interior of the RV warmer.

Other considerations for winter camping

Watch for condensation. Water condensation on windows, walls, and such can potentially cause mold or structural damage to your RV. You may need a dehumidifier when winter camping to combat this problem.

