Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Have an electric fireplace? Here’s a simple trick to get more heat

By Nanci Dixon
An RV's electric fireplace is turned on
Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

When we bought our motorhome it came with an electric fireplace. I thought, “What a ridiculous thing to put in an RV!” It was so fake-looking and why would we use it when we could sit around a real campfire, with real wood, outside?

That was before I discovered its heating potential! Once I learned to work the remote, we were in toasty-RV business. This electric fireplace sure is nice on cold nights! However, I quickly learned that the only one getting warm was my husband in his recliner. All the heat was centralized around him and the ceiling … but definitely not the rest of the motorhome. 

I added a simple, very small USB fan on the mantle above the fireplace and now the heat from the fireplace is distributed throughout the RV evenly. The inexpensive fan works great! (Editor: The fan Nanci uses is no longer available, but here are similar USB fans on Amazon.)

An RV's electric fireplace is turned on

If you have an electric fireplace in your RV and find that it only heats certain areas (like right in front of it or just to one side), try adding one of these fans. It’ll make a difference and your cold feet will thank you!

Editor’s note: Good thing Nanci’s RV has this electric fireplace after she was just recently stranded in the scary Texas ice storms. If you missed her story about that, read it here

