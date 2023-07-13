Build a foam teardrop trailer for under $1500!

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever heard of a foam teardrop trailer? The team from Playing with Sticks is here to give us the lowdown. It turns out foam has a lot of advantages, including being lightweight, an incredible insulator, more water-resistant than plywood, and incredibly versatile. According to the video, people can build a road-worthy foam teardrop trailer for as little as $1,500!

Even better, most of these foam teardrop trailers (aka “foamies”) are faster than traditional builds and they use simple tools that you probably already have. And they are so lightweight (how lightweight are they?), they can be towed by literally any vehicle. The entire constructed trailer including the frame comes in at around 350 pounds.

The foam weighs nearly nothing, so the only things that add weight are the plywood floor, and the back hatch, also constructed from plywood, along with a couple of 2X4s.

In the video, Tom Lacy shows us the foamie teardrop trailer he built last year, along with some scenes of it being built. Tom was looking for an economical step up from tent camping and a foam teardrop trailer fit the bill perfectly.

Not counting doors and extras, it took a mere 10 hours to cut out and put together the basic trailer.

To construct the trailer, they used ordinary 1 1/2-inch foam insulating boards like you would find at any home improvement store. The foam body was then glued together with Great Stuff spray adhesive. The pieces fit neatly together like puzzle pieces for a firm join.

It all got mounted on a frame from Harbor Freight. Tom did additionally buy some stabilizers and some LED lights at Amazon, and some 12-volt lights.

For the exterior, Tom covered the foam in a fiberglass cloth and painted both the interior and exterior in latex paint. He used a cork sheet for the ceiling and installed a vent and fan for air circulation. He even used the foam to create an interior storage shelf.

Tom estimates the entire project cost him somewhere between $1,200 and $1,500. The doors and the vent fan were the most expensive parts.

The video ends with a quick look at some other foamies, so you can see just what is possible with this unique RV concept of foam teardrop trailers.

