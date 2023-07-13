New directory profiles America’s county park campgrounds

Roundabout Publications and the Ultimate Campground Project have published the first edition of “Camping in America’s County Parks.” The 192-page directory profiles 2,068 RV, van and tent camping areas at 1,408 parks in 42 states.

While many RVers routinely stay in state parks, many don’t investigate opportunities at county parks, which can be equally appealing. They range from primitive to full service.

In this new directory, maps pinpoint campgrounds with all the basic information about staying, including types of restrooms restrooms, showers, dump stations and RV length limits. GPS coordinates pinpoint locations. Rates, contact and reservation information is also listed.

Campgrounds in these states are included

Alabama / Arizona / Arkansas / California / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Idaho / Illinois / Indiana / Iowa / Kansas / Kentucky / Louisiana / Maryland / Michigan / Minnesota / Mississippi / Missouri / Montana / Nebraska / Nevada / New Hampshire / New Jersey / New Mexico / New York / North Carolina / North Dakota / Ohio / Oklahoma / Oregon / Pennsylvania / South Carolina / South Dakota / Tennessee / Texas / Utah / Virginia / Washington / West Virginia / Wisconsin / Wyoming

The book may be available at some bookstores, but it’s most easily found at Amazon.com.

