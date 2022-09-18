Was RVer’s newly purchased used RV once a meth lab?

We found this on a Facebook group, but felt it was important enough to pass along. The posting went like this:

“There’s a smell in our newly bought camper we got from a con artist. We’ve been trying to fix it. The smell is kinda like glue, it’s so potent causes dry mouth and a weird taste, and dizziness. After working in there for 3-4 hours last night I can barely breathe today. What is this? How do I get rid of it? Already been trying to air it out. Doesn’t seem to be getting rid of it. I need to live in this, so kinda desperate to figure out how to fix it. The smell is kinda a glue like smell, that’s coming from the pass through storage that has water damage.”

One group member suggested that, indeed, its previous life might have been as a meth lab. He passed on a link to a description of the smell of meth as described on the website DrugRehab.com:

Meth often has no smell, but it sometimes has a faint chemical odor. The aroma of meth may resemble nail polish remover, cat urine, rotten eggs or burning plastic. Meth labs frequently emit noxious chemical odors, and exposure to these vapors can cause injury and illness. . . While much of the methamphetamine sold on the streets is trafficked from Mexico, meth is also produced on a smaller scale in the United States by clandestine lab operators, who operate their labs out of homes, sheds, hotel rooms and other locations.

Many group members recalled the mini-series “Breaking Bad,” where an old Bounder motorhome was used to cook meth.

Another group member wrote: “Uhhh if it smells like moth balls you could have bought a camper someone was cooking meth in. You don’t save that camper, you escape it. Quick. And then burn it. If you’re feeling that sick it can permanently damage your lungs. Don’t go back in there. Period.”

The website Spaulding Decon explains what to do if you find out your home was used to cook meth. The same advice applies to RVs:

You should evacuate the premises in order to preserve your health and think about forming a plan on how to clean drug residue before returning to your home. There are several adverse health effects of living in a house that was previously used as a meth lab. Methamphetamine contains a variety of toxic chemicals that can cause nausea, vomiting, chemical burns, skin rashes, depression, and anxiety. In some severe cases, living in an ex meth lab house can cause chronic infections that can lead to death if not treated immediately.

Our own advice is no matter what the foul smell, have it inspected professionally. The smell may be harmless, or it may be very dangerous. Do not take chances.

