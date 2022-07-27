California State Parks campground closing due to drought

California State Parks will close the campground at Portola Redwoods State Park due to lower water flows in Peters Creek, the park’s primary water source. Effective Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, the campground facilities will be closed for the remainder of the camping season (including reservation, group, and drop-in sites). Affected reservation holders will be contacted by the state’s reservation system – ReserveCalifornia – via email and provided with a refund.

Located in San Mateo County in the Bay Area, the road leading to Portola Redwoods State Park’s 2,800 acres drops from a ridgetop into a deeply shaded redwood forest, offering a hushed getaway from the suburban bustle of nearby Silicon Valley and the South Bay.

The park has a variety of features including 18 miles of trails; a 55-site family campground, four group campsites, and a trail camp for backpackers; a visitor center; and other day-use activities. Backpackers can stay at a trail camp 2.5 miles from the trailhead on their way to the memorable ancient grove at Peters Creek.

Additional information:

• Day use areas will remain open.

• The trail camp will remain open.

• Open fires will be prohibited.

• No drinking water will be available.

