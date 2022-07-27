Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 38

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, July 27, 2022



RVing Basics

Does it matter what order I hook up water, electrical and sewer?

Not technically, but it’s a good idea to start with the electrical hookup while your hands are dry. Then hook up the fresh water while your hands are clean. Finally, hook up the sewer lines and then wash up.

How much do campsites cost?

Forest Service campgrounds range typically between $8 and $25, and in some places they are still free. State park campgrounds go from $15 to $50, depending on the state and location. Private campgrounds with full hookups average from a low of $20 in out-of-the-way places to $40 to $60 in popular locations, with many $80 or more. Most public campgrounds have a ﬁxed fee, no matter how many campers occupy a site (within reason, of course, to avoid an army at one campsite). Be prepared to pay an additional reservation fee if you reserve a space rather than just drop in and take your chances of being turned away. The rates at most private campgrounds, including KOA, are based on two campers per site. An additional dollar or two per extra camper may be charged as well as a fee for daily visitors.

Do all campsites at a commercial campground cost the same?

No, a non-hookup site will be the least expensive. An option for a water and electric hookup may be offered, which will cost more. And full hookups, which include use of a sewer, go for the highest price. Some campgrounds may not offer all of these options. An extra charge may also be levied for more than two campers in one site as well as a per-pet charge. Often more desirable sites, such as waterfront or view sites, are priced higher. In the most popular resort areas, a campsite along a beach or lake may go for $200 a night or more.

Quick Tips

Safely plugging into shore power

When plugging your RV into the power pedestal at an RV park (or anywhere), make sure the breaker switch is in the “off” position. Switch it on after you have plugged in.

Double your covers, double your space

Sink covers are a classic “mixed blessing” in an RV because they are nearly useless while preparing food because they totally eliminate access to the sink but may, in fact, almost double your workspace (kitchen counter). Cutting larger sink covers in half will allow the cook access to the sink without sacrificing all the surface area plus actually extend the countertop work area — a definite win-win! Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Protect your knees

For knee pads, I use old carpeting and keep one in each bay so they are always handy. They can be as little as 6″x18″ — just enough to protect the knee caps. No cost, and they can be changed out any time they become too soiled. Thanks to JR Thornton!

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. They have a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

Simple custom-sized trash cans

Finding suitably sized trash cans for RVing can be a hassle. Visit the plasticware section of your local discount store and pick up a plastic cereal storage container. The same bag the cashier packs it in fits great for a trash can liner. If it threatens to slide around, use double-stick Velcro tape on the bottom.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

RULE OF 78: A mathematical formula used in figuring a rebate of unearned charges or premium, when these charges were pre-computed and prepaid. Also referred to as “78 ways we get to keep your money.”

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Wear rubber gloves when dumping your tanks.” — Dave Laton

Random RV Thought

Don’t feed wild animals. When you feed a wild animal, it could become dependent on human food instead of looking for food as nature intended. When winter comes and the tourists are gone, the animal could starve to death.

