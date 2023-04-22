Proposed changes mean California State Park campsites could be easier to reserve

A new state bill, AB 618, introduced by Democratic Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, aims to make it easier to secure campsite reservations in California state parks. The proposed amendments include incentives for early cancellations and penalties for no-shows, as well as the implementation of a lottery system for popular campsites. Additionally, the bill proposes providing a discount to low-income visitors with a Golden Bear pass. The changes are aimed at addressing the high demand for campsites and improving the reservation process for frequent campers.

California state parks, with 15,000 sites across 279 parks, attract more than 6.5 million visitors annually, according to Bauer-Kahan’s office. However, frustrations around securing a campsite reservation, including having to book months in advance or wake up early for the 8 a.m. reservation window, have become increasingly common.

A recent survey conducted by camping website The Dyrt found that nearly 59% of campers faced challenges in booking campsites due to a lack of reservation availability. Current regulations, as highlighted by Bauer-Kahan’s office, contribute to this issue by not imposing penalties for unused spots, whether due to last-minute cancellations or no-shows.

Changes to California State Park campground cancellation policy

AB 618 suggests amendments to campsite reservation policies in California state parks. Under the proposed changes, cancellations made at least seven days before a reservation would result in a credit for future use within five years. However, those who do not show up after the first day of a reservation would forfeit the remainder of the booking without receiving credit.

Additionally, the bill proposes capping the maximum number of days allowed at the same campsite per year at 30, and limiting reservations during peak season to a maximum of seven consecutive nights.

The proposed changes under AB 618 would apply to all state parks, including the approximately 150 parks that do not currently use the Reserve California booking system. However, the new lottery system, which is part of the bill, would only be implemented in up to five of the most popular campsites. The specific campsites to be included in the lottery system would be determined by the State Parks Department based on booking interest six months ahead of the reservation date. It remains unclear whether all popular campsites would be included or if only a select number of spots would be affected by the lottery system. Implementation of the lottery system is scheduled to start in 2025.

Discounts for low-income users

In addition to the reservation policy changes, AB 618 includes a provision for a 25% discount on campsite bookings for low-income individuals who hold the annual “Golden Bear pass” for California state parks. This pass, which is free for CalWORKs and supplemental security income recipients, as well as households with income below a certain threshold, aims to make camping more accessible for those with financial constraints.

The bill is currently before the Appropriations Committee, moving one step closer to potential implementation.

