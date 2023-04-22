Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks catch fire in video

Oh, this is not pretty.

This short video shows smoke emanating from three tightly packed Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups in February in a holding lot owned by Ford Motor in Dearborn, Michigan. CNBC obtained the previously unreleased footage from the Dearborn Police Department in Michigan through the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

It shows the fire that destroyed multiple vehicles and prompted an urgent recall of 18 trucks that had already been manufactured with what Ford described as a defect in the battery. Ford temporarily stopped production of the Lightning, but later resumed.

Although the duration of the fire is unclear, timestamps on CNBC’s footage indicate that it may have lasted between 3:36 p.m. and 4:22 p.m. Experts say electric vehicle fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish and that they often burn hotter, faster, and require more water to put out than a traditional motor vehicle fire.

Ford says the problem that caused the fire has been corrected and that it knows of no accidents or injuries caused by the defect.

