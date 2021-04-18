California State Parks adds new automated dump stations

California State Parks is expanding its recreational vehicle (RV) dump station pilot project this month by installing new automated RV dump station collection systems at 11 additional park units.

The existing project started in 2018 with 10 parks to test the viability of a fee-based model, the public’s response to the systems and the value to park operations as an added visitor amenity. Benefits of the program have included greater cost recovery for expenses associated with pumping and treating RV waste, as well as discouraging inappropriate use of the dump stations.

The new collection systems are anticipated to be installed by next month. Park visitors with current reservations arriving on or after April 13, 2021, who are interested in using the automated RV dump stations may be required to pay a $10-$20 fee to use the dump station, depending on the location.

Here are the parks:

