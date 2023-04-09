RV parks, campgrounds, perform background checks on RVers; RVers must pay

“Can you believe it?!” Robin searched the faces of folks gathered around the campfire. “It will cost me twenty dollars for the Florida campground to run a background check on me! Whoever heard of a ridiculous background check for camping!” Have you heard of RV parks performing background checks?

It was something new to my husband and me. But other folks around the fire acknowledged they’d also experienced this phenomenon during their travels. “It’s pretty common,” Jake said. “Especially if you plan to stay for an extended period of time.”

“I don’t blame campgrounds,” Mike added. “We’ve camped in places where I kinda’ wished they’d have run background checks on some of my neighbors!” He chuckled and indicated the three families who were caravanning with him.

The conversation got me thinking: When did campgrounds begin the practice of running background checks for potential campers? Why do campgrounds do it? Do campgrounds ever refuse folks based on the outcome of these checks? What kind of personal information must a camper provide for the check? How can I trust that my information will not be compromised?

When did RV parks begin background checks?

It’s hard to determine exactly when background checks for campers started. Most folks around the campfire estimated checks may have begun as early as ten years ago. “I remember the first time,” Mike noted. “I was surprised and, I’ll admit, a little offended, too. We wanted that RV park, so we paid for the background check.”

Who does this?

Robin’s frustration resurfaced. “This has never happened to me before. And the deal is, I’ve stayed at the same park for the past several years! Now, all of a sudden, they need to run a background check on me?! I still think it’s ridiculous!”

“It’s usually done for folks reserving an extended stay,” Mike explained. “Although I’ve seen it done for shorter visits, too.”

Other RVers agreed. Campgrounds in southern states like Texas, Arizona, and Florida often host RVers for months at a time. Even though I hadn’t personally witnessed the background check practice, others around the campfire agreed that checks weren’t that unusual for long-term stays.

Why do it?

RV parks are responsible for ensuring their guests’ safety. A background check can potentially save a park owner from heartache and potential lawsuits if folks get hurt or RVers’ property is damaged or stolen.

In addition, RV parks need to protect what they’ve worked so hard to build and maintain. Keeping the campground clean, safe, and welcoming is an important park responsibility.

I talked to a local RV park owner near my stix-n-brix home. Their policy states: “Our campground will not admit any person who may endanger a camper and/or property based on the results of a criminal background check.”

Another reason RV parks may require a background check has to do with eviction laws. In some states, people who reside in a place for 30 days are considered “tenants.” If a problem arises, the campground may have difficulty removing the problem camper from the campground. By taking a proactive step (the background check), park owners may reduce a high-risk liability from tenants who may prove problematic.

Folks around the campfire mentioned these factors, too. Then, Judy added, “The RV park where we winter started doing background checks because campers were lying about their age! It was an over-55 park. Can you imagine?” Sadly, yes, I can, Judy.

Turned away?

“I’m happy to have a background check run,” Sarah said. “I feel safer knowing that a check has been done on the people who camp near me and my children.”

Yes, applications for RV stays may be denied based on the results of a background check. Serious issues like felonies or child endangerment convictions will typically result in denial. If the check shows a problem fifteen years ago, and no issues since, the campground will take that into account, and decide on acceptance on a case-by-case basis. Also, if no convictions resulted from charges against the applicant, some campgrounds will admit the RVer.

What information does the RVer provide?

In most cases, a potential camper will provide full name, address, and contact information to the campground, along with verbal permission for them to run a background check. A quick online search should yield results with this basic information.

Who pays?

The RVer (that’s you!) will pick up the cost for a background check. Fees vary anywhere from $15 to $75 per person. Yipes!

What about Robin?

She’s decided to find a different campground for her upcoming stay. “I’ve got nothing to hide,” she admitted. “I just don’t want to pay for a ridiculous background check.”

How about you?

Have you ever encountered a campground that required a background check? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Last time in “Around the Campfire”

##RVT1099