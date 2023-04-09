Helium-filled frame reduces RV weight – Are they kidding?

Can a helium-filled RV frame significantly reduce the RV’s weight? Read on to find out.

I have been part of the RV industry all my life and have seen plenty of so-called “greatest advances” come and go. I am always intrigued by the designer’s intentions, but often less than impressed by the implementation.

The flying motorhome, black water vaporizer Thermasan, and the fifth wheel for sedans are a few examples. Most of them turned out to just be novelties along the way.

To stay abreast on all things RV, I read many industry magazines and newsletters. Most show up in my inbox on weekdays, when RV factories and suppliers are open and sharing their latest press releases.

On a Friday at the end of last month (March) an article entitled “Encore Introduces Super-Light Adventure Trailer” showed up in my inbox. Anything new in the travel trailer market is always high on my radar, especially since my wife and I are in the market for a new one.

Portions of the article

Here are some portions of the article that piqued my interest (most interesting portions underlined by me):

There were some very creative things that went on behind the scenes, the company said, that make this the innovative towable that it is. Encore partnered with an aerospace technology company – that was not identified – in developing what the company said “ may be one of the greatest advancements in RV manufacturing in recent decades .”

The 21BPG has a dry weight of 2,675 pounds. This was achieved by hermetically sealing every aluminum tube on the trailer frame and then pressurizing the tubes with helium gas through a proprietary valve system .

The combination of lightweight materials and Encore’s proprietary helium system , called HF² – which stands for Helium Filled Frame – allow for smaller vehicles to pull larger RVs.

I instantly had visions of the Pixar movie “Up”, where an elderly gentleman attaches hundreds of helium balloons to his home using them to lift it into the sky. Then the analytic side of my brain kicked in and I thought, how much helium can be trapped in the framework of a 21-foot travel trailer? Time to research further…

Manufacturer’s press release

I then saw a link included in the article directing me to the manufacturer’s press release. The press release included this bold statement: “We were able to reduce the weight of the trailer by 43% utilizing the helium gas … this is proving to be a real game changer in RV manufacturing.”

Having already Googled how much lift is provided by a cubic foot of helium, it was time to call “bull” on this “greatest advancement.”

I was ready to move this into my fodder file for my monthly “Fact or Fiction” column when I saw the header photo on the press release, which included a short phrase. If you haven’t guessed already, it said, “Aprils Fools!!” Yep, I missed the fact that the following day (Saturday) was April Fools’ Day, April 1st.

Just for fun, I decided to run some numbers. I found that filling the frame with helium would be insignificant. I then calculated what would happen if the entire trailer was helium-filled. Of course, the side effect of doing so would cause the occupants to sound like Mickey Mouse! The resulting lift (weight reduction) from the helium would be less than 100 pounds. So much for helium being a “game changer”—in any amount!

How about you? Did you bite on an April Fools’ prank this year? Do you recall other “great advances” or “game changers” to RVs that have come and gone? Please share using the comment box below.

##RVT1099