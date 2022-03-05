Around the Campfire: Will rising RVing costs force RVers off the road?

She swiped at a tear as it tracked down her cheek. Her husband reached for her hand in support. Harold and Ginny are what I call “long-haul RVers.” Traveling since their retirement 18 years ago, the couple contemplated their future around the campfire a few nights ago. Our conversation made me wonder, “Will rising RVing costs force RVers off the road?”
Camping has changed
Not used to being the focus of attention, Ginny looked uncomfortable. Harold, however, was a man who obviously needed to get things off his chest. “It’s different now,” he began. “When we first started out, we never gave a thought to gas prices, grocery costs, or repair bills—let alone the campground fees. Now, it’s different. When we get back home we plan to sell our RV. We’ll bank as much of the profit as we can, add it to our retirement savings, and go from there.”
Rising RVing costs
Harold and Ginny are not alone. Rising prices may force more than just these two “long-haul RVers” off the road for good. Here are some of the monetary concerns that our fellow campers noted followed Harold’s announcement.
Rising fuel prices
Gas prices are up. According to Pew Research, regular gasoline costs are, on average, at least 59 percent higher this year than last. The respected research company also notes that one reason behind the change in price is that the demand for gas over the past two years had remained quite low—due mostly to the COVID pandemic. Now, with demand increasing, higher prices will naturally follow. The company also reports that current prices for gasoline are, in fact, almost what they were in 2014. That may be true, but for folks around the campfire, it’s a small consolation. The reality of now is what matters, and right now there doesn’t seem to be a limit as to how high gas prices may go. That concerns current RVers.
Rising campground prices
Campground costs are on the rise. It used to be an economical way to vacation. Camping, I mean. Families could stay in a campground for $10-$15 a night, making this an affordable alternative to hotel stays that easily top $100 per day (sometimes much, much more)! Today’s average campsite will set you back between $25-$80+ per night. Many campgrounds have also begun to charge extra fees on top of their base rate. These charges often surprise many campers. You may note charges for electric and water usage and even an “upgrade charge” for 50 amps instead of 30.
Rising repair prices
Repair costs are also rising. Our local, family-owned RV dealer has a wonderful repair shop. Mechanics are well-trained and conscientious. The shop fee is $160 per hour. Across the country, RV repair shops charge, on average, $150 and $170 an hour. Many shops may soon raise their rates because of the high demand for their services. Wait times can be ridiculous, for parts as well as service. That costs RVers time as well as money.
Rising rig prices
The price of new RVs has gone up—waaay up! No one around the campfire voiced plans to purchase a new rig any time soon, but the higher prices of RVs will surely dampen any excitement that potential RV buyers may have. That cost, added to the gasoline and repair costs, may discourage newbies to the camping industry.
Some solutions to rising RVing costs
As I listened to the campfire discussion, I couldn’t help but formulate some ways to get around at least some of the rising RVing costs. Gas prices might be offset by one of the many gas savings apps, like GasBuddy, Gas Guru, Waze, GetUpside, and more. I wondered if Ginny or Harold knew about these apps or even knew how to access them.
I wondered if the octogenarians were aware of the many free camping apps that are available: The Dyrt, Recreation.gov, iOverlander, or HipCamp? Or do they know about the various paid membership programs like Harvest Hosts? Perhaps they’ve looked into these options but do not want to boondock. I can understand that.
I know that purchasing a new RV is not at all on Harold or Ginny’s radar; but if it was, I’m sure the costs would amaze them. While new RVs are selling at all-time highs, I’m seeing more and more “previously loved” rigs for sale. Yes, prices are high now, but the hope is that costs will eventually come down and level off once the post-COVID camping craze is over.
I know Harold has worked on fixing his RV for years, doing all of his own maintenance and even the occasional repair work. New RVers can learn a lot of skills simply by watching YouTube and save themselves a lot of cash in repair/maintenance bills, provided they’re handy and have the right tools.
A fond farewell
Soon we’ll bid farewell to Harold and Ginny. I just have to believe that if the RV opportunity comes to an end for this amazing couple, another opportunity will surely rise. Don’t you think so, too?
I think the price of gas will hurt a lot of people. Gas this morning at two stations in Scranton, Pa was $4.29 gallon and diesel is normally 75 cents to a dollar more. When newbies realize their tow vehicle gets around 9 MPG. It’ll be an eye opener. Drove by the Harrisburg, Pa auto auction yard Sunday and it was loaded with RV’s. At the Harrisburg, Pa RV show prices on RV’s were up. There was no shortage of new RV’s at the Harrisburg or CNY, New York RV shows.
There are going to be A LOT of RVs for sale in the not too distant future! And they will be cheap. There WILL be a big reversion to the norm…probably preceeded by a significant dip below the norm. The now-arrogant RV salespeople will be humbled…good! I’d bet that most new and used RV sales now are to people who intend to use them as their primary homes in lieu of expensive real estate. And they won’t be traveling much in them because of the price of fuel due to our country’s recent reversal on fuel independence that we briefly enjoyed under the previous administration. It will be like big powerboats: most are now liveaboards parked at marinas that hardly EVER go out and if they do, its just a short, quick turnaround, not an extended cruise. Why? Fuel cost. Who can afford 20-30+ GPH? Who can afford 5-9 mpg RVs? Some can, sure…but most cannot or simply will balk.
Our MH is in great shape and shows it. Just takes money and time. People who have seen it think we are rich. Far from it. Still working full time and when we do go away I loose money. Self employed and no employees- I don’t babysit anymore. We bought a 12 year old Tiffin 40′ Phaeton that had been well cared for and from a trusted dealer- our 3rd unit from same dealer. Our salesman knew we were looking and gave us a heads up when it came in. Bottom line is we planned and got lucky. When you see a well MAINTAINED coach don’t assume they are RICH. Assume they cared for it and it takes care of them- no breakdowns-YET. And yes we are more selective about where we RV.
Not just the price of RVs might keep people from getting into this lifestyle but the cost of an RV Park site. I checked with a KOA RV Park with tent camping and they wanted $96 a night for a tent site. Are you kidding? Calculate what an RV site will cost in the future. The retail RV parks will just keep raising the prices as the demand goes up.
Greed. Pure and simple. Gouge ’em while you can!
Some of the prices mentioned in the article must be from 30 years ago. Harold and Ginny seem like they are up in their years and yeah prices probably have skyrocketed since they set foot in their first campsite.
As we all know prices have gone up ridiculously over the past
couple of years, but soon there should be a glut of gently used rigs out there in all RV types waiting for the first offer to come along and free the newbies of their 20-year loan they can’t afford.
I would be careful of recently manufactured and up for sale units. Gently used CRAP is still CRAP.
To the fools blaming “the administration” over gas prices. If it’s our administration’s fault, then explain how gas prices are rising worldwide. Surely you’re not stupid enough to think our “administration” controls prices in other countries, are you? As for the last administration, they were too busy letting hundreds of thousands die and grifting. Gas was cheaper then because no one was driving due to lockdown.
Joe, we could be energy independent like we were during the last administration if the currant fools in Washington allowed it. Drilling permits on public lands, offshore permits, a continuation of the Keystone Pipeline, and others shut down within days of the clowns declaring an environmental war on the fossil fuels industry. You don’t kill your way of living, aka fossil fuels, in the hope, a newer technology, wind, solar, anything from California, replaces it until that new technology has surpassed the capabilities of what’s being used now. It’s like someone with terrible arthritis that stops taking their medicine to cope daily with the pain because there is a new treatment on the horizon years down the road.
My husband and I have been RV’ing since 2000. 5 years full time in a 40 ft. diesel. We down-sized, so we could fit in more State Parks. I know we have been fortunate to see all of this wonderful country in the USA. Camping has changed, with higher resort prices, more full time families, and an increase of gas prices. We don’t need to travel the States any more because of our age, so we purchased an RV spot at a resort. The yearly cost, for us, will save us over $12,000.00. This is fine with us. We have a 5 year old trailer, which we have upgraded the inside, every year. It looks like new, and cheaper than buying a new unit. We hope that everyone has the opportunity to continue this wonderful way of life.
Oil just crested $115/bbl and is on a rocket trajectory. Currently, the administration has no intention of upsetting the greenies, and will continue to sell the whole smoke and mirror, windmill, solar boondoggle. One has to look no further than Germany, to see what that idiot Merkel did to their energy sector.
That same ideology is currently in play here in our country, with the cover story that its Russias fault. We import approx. 600,000 bbls/day from the Ruskies. The crazies in Washington, refuse to stop that importation, which fuels Putins economy. Instead, they have set the likes of CNN, MSLSD, etc. To sell the narative its russias fault, when gasoline had already doubled before they started bombing the Ukraine. The wise move would be to stop the freeze on US production, re-start the Keystone pipeline, and become energy independent, like we were just one year ago under the previous Administration.
These are the facts, as set forth on March 5th 2022.
Well said. Thank you!
Thanks for this. I know this isn’t an rv specific question but Jen Pasaki(sp?) at the white house states Keystone would yield little towards our total demand. I wonder if that’s true.
We went from a 40’ fifth wheel that we loved, lived full time in for the last 4 of our 6 years full timing. We have it stored to return to this summer. But we now live in a truck camper for several reasons but the biggest was we can go anywhere and camp anywhere. We mostly boondock with the occasional stop to dump/fill tanks and move on. We have made the decision to sell our fifth wheel, someone is getting a fantastic all-season rig, but we now know we won’t return to it. Being 57’ long traveling presented a lot of issues we no longer have. We also have an exit plan, we can’t keep doing this either, as you say, it’s getting more expensive all the time, getting to where we want to stay is more expensive and crowded. I wish the best for Harold & Ginny because it’s always hard to stop.
If there was ever ANYTHING that will shut the RV marketplace down, it’s the government’s refusal to reopen the pipeline and resume our own oil and energy production (which has taken us from energy independence to energy DEPENDENCE with the flick of a pen). Who wants to buy an RV now? Dealers are sweating bullets. It seems like every day the price of fuel goes up. I just filled up the pickup yesterday (I had a half full tank) and it cost me $75 for 18 gallons!
Agree, Tommy.
Relatively “small” releases from the oil reserves are basically meaningless, political moves that do nothing. I suspect that Russian crude will be mostly off the world market for some time. As a major producer, that is going to keep oil prices high, though I see futures out in December ’22 are nearly $30/bbl less than current.
Our administration is touting it’s ability to work with other nations, but I’m not hearing how they are convincing our middle east allies to pump more oil to make up at least a portion of the global shortfall, not to mention an all out push for US production.
Even Elon Musk released a statement that more US production is needed ..and he’s as “electric” as it gets.
We’ve loved our 6 years of camping in our Winnebago Class B camper van. 2-3 months at a time. Great memories. No plans to buy a new one though as prices have almost doubled for these since 2016. No desire to tow or for anything bigger either. Love simplicity. In our late 60s now. When this van dies, we’re done camping.
Prices will not abate. Gas prices will flow with the International market for crude. All governments will target gas taxes as a necessary evil to support their free lunch packages.
Campground owners will be caught in an ever increasing cost battle.
Free and very greedy enterprise from they same folks which received the largest taxbreak ever in 2017, which is not working well for us.
That tax break was working pretty well for the country until we elected someone who promised to turn policy around 180 degrees now if he will just raise taxes everything will be perfect.
They do not receive “tax breaks”. There are allowed business expense, depreciation, etc., just as any other industry enjoys. Are they allowed to deduct costs associated with the exploration, and production of oil and related products, and profits over and above that expense are subject to tax, YES.
Just like any other business, companies are taxed on their profits, less many allowable deductions. Those deductions are a direct result of legislation passed by congress and signed into law by the President, civics 101. It really is that simple.
Ron, did you know that:
1. Corporate tax rates before that “break” were higher than averages for both European and Asian companies? That “break” put the US on a more level competitive footing with businesses in other countries.
2. Many international corporations based in the US are actually paying MORE now than they did before the “break.” I worked for a large international that took a huge extra cost when the “break” was passed. No room here to discuss particulars, but that legislation also closed some overseas operations loopholes that added taxes owed to the government.
So…a law that made for more competitiveness for US companies in the world markets and also closed some loopholes to avoid not paying “legitimate” taxes. Doesn’t sound like a bad thing to me. Do some research on the particulars.
Many factors determine why people leave the RV life and of course economics is a big one. Harold and Ginny have been RV’ing for 18 years in retirement and assuming they were 65 when they started, that would put them at 83. The end of the RV’ing road comes to us all at some point and it falls on each of us to know when that is and prepare. Prices are getting ridiculous these days and budgets need to accommodate for that. My wife and I have been RV’ing (with emphasis on the R recreational) for 12 years and are in our third year of retirement travel and know that it will come to an end in a couple more years as our physical, financial and other obligations will change. I hope folks will be able to see RV travel in more realistic light so they can really enjoy the travel and other social aspects in stead of worrying about how long they can live this lifestyle. Creating wonderful memories is what it is all about but yes they will become just memories. Quality not quantity is most important.
Well said, we all will face a time when we can no longer live the life we want or had. In a house an apartment or on the road in an RV. Life changes for many reasons, health, financial, family or what ever. For me it is to enjoy it now, remember the good parts and look forward to the next chapter of life. The negatives can ruin the positives.