This spare trailer tire got ripped to shreds, but why?

Folks, we don’t know the story about this spare trailer tire ripped to shreds, and neither does reader Dana Eulert, who sent this to us. But the moral of the story? Don’t do this at home… or something like that?
Dana emailed us and wrote, “Saw this at a Nebraska gas station while traveling cross-country. I don’t know the story behind it (the driver wasn’t present). I’m thinking that they didn’t have a TPMS? Maybe they’ll purchase one now.” Um, yeah, we sure hope so…
Our tire expert, Roger Marble, says, “That’s what happens when you drive a few miles on a flat tire. Obviously, that person did not have a functioning TPMS.”
And the real question here: Why is that still on the back of their trailer? You’d think removing it would be a top priority… (Or maybe they just like the attention it’s getting?)
I think it was driven on flat for awhile, like Roger Marble said. They finally changed it but couldn’t get the shredded tire off the wheel, so just mounted it there until they could get a new tire put on the wheel. Sure makes a good “conversation piece” in the meantime. 😀 –Diane