Friday, March 4, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

This spare trailer tire got ripped to shreds, but why?

By Emily Woodbury
1

Folks, we don’t know the story about this spare trailer tire ripped to shreds, and neither does reader Dana Eulert, who sent this to us. But the moral of the story? Don’t do this at home… or something like that?

Dana emailed us and wrote, “Saw this at a Nebraska gas station while traveling cross-country. I don’t know the story behind it (the driver wasn’t present). I’m thinking that they didn’t have a TPMS? Maybe they’ll purchase one now.” Um, yeah, we sure hope so…

Our tire expert, Roger Marble, says, “That’s what happens when you drive a few miles on a flat tire. Obviously, that person did not have a functioning TPMS.”

And the real question here: Why is that still on the back of their trailer? You’d think removing it would be a top priority… (Or maybe they just like the attention it’s getting?)

Spare trailer tire totally destroyed

RELATED

More on tire safety here.

##RVT1042

Previous articleKeep mice out of your RV while in storage with the BoxKat

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Admin
RV Staff(@rvstaff)
2 hours ago

I think it was driven on flat for awhile, like Roger Marble said. They finally changed it but couldn’t get the shredded tire off the wheel, so just mounted it there until they could get a new tire put on the wheel. Sure makes a good “conversation piece” in the meantime. 😀 –Diane

Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.