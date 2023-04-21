All the stuff they don’t tell new RVers they need!

We were the last to arrive at the campfire because we were trying to help a newbie RVer set up. Lois, a single gal, just purchased a new RV. She’s excited to begin life on the road as a traveling nurse. Her enthusiasm reminded me of when we first started RVing!

The RV dealership gifted Lois with a “Welcome Bucket.” The salesman assured this new-to-RVing gal that it contained everything for a weekend of camping. While the gift bucket held many items, some necessities were obviously missing.

Here’s the thing when you’re new to RVing (or new to anything): You don’t know what you don’t know.

Sewer hose and support

Lois’s welcome bucket contained a sewer hose. However, the ten-foot hose was too short for her assigned camping spot. The hose end came nowhere near the campsite’s sewer pipe. We tried maneuvering her RV closer, but it was impossible to get the rig close enough for the sewer hose to reach.

Lois trekked off to find the longer RV sewer hose she hadn’t known she would need. Before she left, she asked folks around the campfire to brainstorm RV necessities she should purchase before heading off to the assignment. Everyone was eager to help. Here’s the list we came up with along with reasons why each item is important.

Water system

Water pressure regulator

A water pressure regulator keeps the water pressure coming into your RV at a constant and acceptable pressure. Folks recommended Lois buy a brass, adjustable water pressure regulator featuring a gauge. That way, she can see and adjust the water pressure, if necessary.

Without a regulator, you risk damaging pipes or causing pressure leaks in your RV’s plumbing system. This is because campground water pressures can widely vary from place to place.

Fresh water hose

A white water hose came in Lois’ welcome bucket. Several people said they’d buy an upgrade to replace the cheap, continually tangled hose that came in the welcome bucket. Not everyone agreed. “We use ours,” Tom noted. “It just takes a little patience to work with it.” (And make sure you have hose quick connectors, too.)

Fresh water filter

A fresh water filter will provide better-tasting water and also remove contaminants and sediment present in some campground water lines. An inline filter with a flexible hose protector was also a recommended add-on by most folks. (It helps lessen stress on hose connection points.)

Black water treatment

Lois had two packets of holding tank treatment in her welcome bucket. Someone advised her to try it out and if it controls the odors, she’ll need to purchase more. Every time she empties the black and gray tanks, she’ll need to add another treatment to the holding tank. (This is the one RVtravel.com’s Dave Solberg recommends.)

Electrical system

Electric surge protector

This must-have add-on can potentially save you thousands of dollars! A surge protector prevents the electrical voltage coming into your RV from becoming too low or too high. It will protect your RV’s TV, sound system, appliances, and more. “Well worth the cost,” Sandi stated.

Portable fan/heater

During the shoulder seasons of spring and fall, a portable fan or heater may help preserve electricity and/or propane, because you won’t need to use the RV’s air conditioner or furnace.

Extension cord

“We use fans and portable heaters inside our RV, depending on the season. For items like these, we carry along an extension cord,” Tom offered. “Just use caution. Never link several extensions together and periodically touch the cord to see if it’s overheating.” Good advice for Lois (and everyone).

Small fridge fan

While this is a battery-operated add-on, not an electrical one, it’s still an important item. Unless Lois has a residential, self-defrosting refrigerator, a small fridge fan can extend the time between defrosting duties on her RV fridge.

More necessities

There are a LOT of RV extras needed to travel safely and comfortably. Here are more items for Lois to consider.

Wheel chocks—Thankfully, Lois received wheel chocks in her welcome bucket. Wheel chocks are used to keep the RV from moving when parked, and are therefore a necessity.

Leveling blocks—This may be something the newbie wants to purchase soon. We seem to use our leveling blocks every time we RV.

Storage boxes/containers—To keep the RV basement organized, several folks recommended that Lois purchase storage containers. Plastic, lidded containers seemed to be the storage box most recommended. These are lightweight, stackable, and can hold (and organize) a lot of RV necessities along with hobby gear (bike helmets, hiking boots, etc.).

Kitchen, bath, and bedroom items—To save on initial costs, some folks brought linens from their stix-n-brix home into their RV. Eventually, though, they purchased an entire set exclusively for the RV. Same goes for pots, pans, coffee maker, dishes, silverware, and other kitchen needs. Since Lois will be living full-time in her rig, she’ll transfer items from her apartment into the new RV.

Extra fire extinguishers—RVs typically come with at least one small fire extinguisher. Firefighter friends, who also RV, recommend everyone have an extinguisher in the RV bedroom, kitchen, and outside in the basement storage area.

RV toilet paper—Some marine-grade toilet paper came in Lois’ welcome bucket. Thankfully.

And more…

After RVing for a while, all of us find things that make the RV life better. Here are items that you can do without, but they are very nice to have.

Outdoors

Portable grill—If you have your own, you need not wait for a campground grill to become available. Nor do you have to carry food, utensils, and more over to the campground grill. (Note: Grills are not always located near RV sites. Instead, you may find them in the common areas.)

Outdoor RV mat—Even a small grass-like mat positioned at the bottom of your entry steps will help keep your RV’s interior cleaner. A large, outdoor mat will work even better, though it does take up basement storage space (something to consider). (Check these out!)

Camping chairs or recliners—RVers generally like to be outside in nice weather. Sure, you can sit on a blanket or large bath towel, but a camping chair or recliner may be more comfortable.

Indoors

Entrance rug and rugs for living spaces—The entrance rug will catch some dirt that the outdoor mat misses. Indoor rugs also help the RV floor feel warmer in cooler temps, and can add personality to your rig, too.

Mattress topper—No matter what RV we’ve had, the factory mattresses were bad. Really. Bad. We’ve replaced the entire mattress on a few rigs we’ve owned. For our current RV, I simply bought a thick mattress topper and put it right over the factory mattress. It works fine.

Appreciative and happy

Lois was so appreciative and seemed happy to have a list of RV necessities and niceties. She just didn’t know what she didn’t know. We’ve all been there, right?

Would you add anything to our campfire group’s list of RV extras? Please do so in the comments section.

If you know a new RVer, suggest they review this list for themselves.

