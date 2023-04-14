Finally, new hose quick connectors stopped all the leaks!

We love quick connector hose fittings. I use them everywhere we have a hose going anywhere… one on the water faucet pressure valve, one on the hose going to and from the water filters, another on the water softener, one on the flush hose and even on the water sprayer!

We travel a lot in the RV and if we have a park water hookup we will usually connect to water. Quick connectors make it so much quicker… except when they don’t. And when they don’t, they leak. Having RV’d for so many years, we seem to have acquired a collection. A collection of different brands, different sizes and different materials. Mixing and matching does not work on hose connectors!

We have been through plastic ones and they last, if we’re lucky, for just one season. Aluminum lasts a little longer but are easily bent and eventually leak, too. My husband was truly tired of trying to stop large leaks and tiny drip, drip, drips when connecting the water, filters and softener.

I bit the proverbial bullet and bought two full sets of SHOWNEW garden hose quick connectors. One female and one male set. I wanted solid brass, no plastic, lead or aluminum ones, and wanted all the same brand. I looked at dozens of connectors and purchased these SHOWNEW quick-release garden hose connectors from Amazon.

Hose quick connectors

I checked the connection before installation and they inserted easily and held securely. They also disconnected easily. No tugging or twisting to disengage.

We installed them on all the hoses and then turned on the water again for a true test. Wait, not even a drip. Turned the water off and on again, not quite believing all the connections were drip-free.

Drip-free! Yippee!

Went back and checked in the morning. They were still drip- and leak-free.

Out with the old

Success! Only one thing left to do—reluctantly toss out the old, worn, mismatched hose connectors. Why in the world didn’t I change them up sooner?

Again, these were the ones I bought.

##RVT1100