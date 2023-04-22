Egg-sized hail hits RV, breaks through skylights, vent covers. Be warned!

You don’t need to be a weather broadcaster to know that 2023’s late winter weather has been active! Here in Missouri, we’ve escaped some of the worst storms and tornadoes that have plagued our sister states here in the Midwest, like Tennessee and Arkansas. Well, our luck ran out this past Saturday. That’s when a hail of a storm hit our little town 25 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Forewarning

We can’t say we weren’t warned. Weather stations predicted storms several days in advance. On the day of the storm, the local emergency sirens sounded twice before noon! We cautiously rolled up our RV’s awning and tucked our outdoor chairs safely inside our RV’s basement.

From our cell phones, my husband and I watched the band of storms grow and develop until it stretched across several states throughout the Midwest. We locked the RV’s basement storage areas “just in case.”

Our weather radio cautioned us of wind and hail. Because we were not far from our stix-n-brix home, we decided to go there instead of enduring the approaching storm hunkered down inside our RV. It was a ten-minute drive.

Once home, we listened to television reporters warn viewers that strong winds and potentially large and damaging hail was embedded within the coming storm system.

A storm where all hail broke loose!

Strong winds hurled pea-sized hail at first. It came down hard and fast, quickly stripping my poor tulip blooms completely off. Then larger hail followed—first, the size of ping pong balls, then golf balls, and finally what looked to be close to baseball-sized hail.

The noise was unbelievable! (Imagine what it would have sounded like from inside the RV!) Hail beat onto our roof. It slammed into our siding and windows. After what seemed like an eternity, rain came down. And kept coming for almost an hour.

Assessing hail storm damage

Once the skies finally cleared, we went outside to check for damage. The house siding was cracked, missing in places, and parts of it featured gaping holes. Our roof shingles were a mess. West-facing windows sustained cosmetic damage, and our dually truck was transformed into a “dimpled darling.” Ugh.

What about the RV?

We hoped that the hail storm missed the RV. After all, our rig was ten minutes away. Maybe, miraculously, it escaped damage. Well, not exactly…

Two roof vent covers were broken and the lid over our shower skylight was destroyed. Thankfully, the covers took the hail’s punch and protected the RV vent fans below. We found no other damage. We’ll let our dealer check just in case we missed something. We already have an appointment for next week! Hooray!

Grateful

I am so thankful that we have insurance on our RV. And our home… and our truck! I’m happy that no one was seriously hurt by this hail storm, too. So why tell you about a random, Midwest, late-winter storm? As a reminder.

Check your RV now!

Perhaps the weather in your region has seen strong winds, excessive snowfall, or hail recently, too. If your RV has been in storage, I’d suggest you check on it ASAP. If your RV’s roof vents (or even the roof itself) have been damaged by recent storms, the sooner you know it, the better. No one wants to take that first seasonal RV trip only to find leaks and other damage.

Moral of the story: Head over to your RV storage right now and check. And make sure you climb up on the roof!

