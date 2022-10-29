Around the Campfire: RV parks are no place for political banners… are they?

Everyone knows the mid-term elections are near. By now, most voters have made up their minds about who they’ll vote for and why. In fact, many folks may have already voted. Knowing that we’d be away on Voting Day, my husband and I were happy that in Missouri we were able to vote early. (More about voting from your RV here.) With all of that in mind, it was kind of a surprise to see so many political flags and signs in our most recent RV park. We talked about it around the campfire: Should political banners and signs be in RV parks?

A free country for political banners

Tom was the first to speak: “I decided to take our RV out one last time this fall to escape all the political noise! Now, what do I see as I pull into my place of respite? More political junk in my face. I don’t think it should be allowed.”

Bonnie agreed with Tom but offered, “Well, it’s a free country, so I guess the park didn’t want to get into the middle of it. I noticed that they’re allowing both sides to be represented…”

“Well, I don’t like it,” Tom complained. “An RV park is no place for political signs and banners.”

Emphasis on ‘free’

“I think it’s the RVer’s right to put up anything they want, seeing as this is a free country,” Bill stated. “As long as the banner or yard sign is on their RV site, who cares?”

“Some of the signage is off-putting. I don’t care if it’s their right—their freedom of speech,” Tom countered. “What about my right to enjoy nature and forget politics for a couple of days?”

“Besides,” said someone else. “That one sign is really offensive. And a Confederate flag? Come on! I think camp management should eliminate all flags and signs.”

“All of them?” worried Ann. “We’ve got a small Thanksgiving flag about the size of a manila envelope. Should that also be disallowed?”

What do you think? Should political and/or any signs and banners be allowed in RV parks? Let us know in the comments.

Editor’s note: Any off-the-mark comments will be deleted. In other words, please answer Gail’s generic question above only.

