Around the Campfire: If RVers had a magic wand, how would they use it?

The conversation around the campfire a few nights ago took a whimsical turn. Someone asked the question, “If you had a magic wand, how would you use it for RVing?” The resulting discussion was unexpected and entertaining at the same time. Listen in and you’ll see what I mean.

RV campsites

Frank began, “I’d use a magic wand to make every campsite a pull-through. Parking my travel trailer can be so stressful. It starts our vacation off on a sour note every time!”

June added, “Well, I’d wave the wand to make every campsite nice and wide … wide enough for a picnic table and fencing for my dogs. Oh! And I’d also make it level and shady.”

Nods all around. Seems like that magic wand would be really helpful at campsites.

Rig magic

“I’d like to wave a magic wand over our motorhome so that it wouldn’t break down!” Harold exclaimed. “Or, if it did need work I could ‘wave’ myself to the front of the line for repair at my RV dealership.”

Several folks said they’d use the magic wand to make more accessible storage inside their RVs, change the dated décor, and magically perform maintenance duties on their rigs without lifting a finger.

The RV experience

“I’d wave the wand and return camping prices to what we paid for RV campground sites a decade ago, Ruth suggested. “RVing today is getting really expensive.”

I dittoed Ruth’s suggestion and added lower fuel prices to the magic wand’s duties.

How about you? If there was a magic wand for RVers, how might you use it? Please respond in the comments below.

