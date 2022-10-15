Exterior evaluation: Routine RV inspections can prevent major water damage

For most people, an RV will be the second largest purchase of their life besides their home, and for many of our customers, it is their home. Whether you have a million-dollar unit or an entry-level one, our message to you will be the same—it needs to be maintained. Routine RV inspections can prevent major water damage!

Today we are doing an exterior evaluation on this 2020 Grand Design Reflection 260RD. Our Exterior Evaluation series was created to help guide you when inspecting your own unit for routine maintenance. Stay tuned until the end—I found small cracks in the skylight. Catching this early prevented major water damage for this customer.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley

