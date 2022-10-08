Around the Campfire: Campgrounds pivot to accommodate the changing needs of campers

A while back our campfire conversation talked about the ways some campgrounds are changing. Today there are more and more homeless folks finding shelter in campgrounds, along with traveling workers and permanent residents. This has prompted some campground owners to pivot in order to accommodate the changing needs of today’s campers.

Good ol’ days are gone

While some folks nostalgically wish for the good ol’ days, it’s safe to say that campers in most campgrounds today are not the weekender family who arrives on Friday after work and leaves Sunday afternoon. Nor are they the traveler who comes in for a quick overnight stay before continuing their journey. Nope. Over the past several years, the typical demographic of campers or RVers has morphed into something different.

Years in the making

Change in campgrounds didn’t happen overnight. Workers who travel to specific job sites began to discover campgrounds at least a decade ago (see this article). People formerly living in trailer parks, tired of habitual increases in rent, went looking for a more affordable solution. Campgrounds fit the bill with all the basic needs addressed for less. The homeless migration into local campgrounds has been on the rise for a while, with some areas of the country experiencing more homelessness than others.

The bottom line? Everyone wants (and needs) a place to live. Campgrounds have traditionally offered its guests clean (and inexpensive) accommodations. It’s natural that atypical camper-folks would discover the affordability with benefits and take up residence.

Campgrounds change

Because the face of campers has been changing, many campgrounds scurry to make changes. Why? To keep its residents happy—for an overnight, a year, or perhaps decades—many campground owners are rethinking their setups. Here are some changes that have gained traction in the past few years.

Separation. Some campgrounds have decided to designate certain areas solely for workers. This provides several benefits to workers and typical campers alike. Workers can more easily socialize with friends during non-work times. Typical campers are not awakened by noisy diesel trucks as workers leave the CG early in the morning. It's a win-win all around.

Laundry upgrades. Several campgrounds we've visited have upgraded their laundry facilities. Installing larger washers and dryers mean workers no longer struggle to fit heavy and heavily soiled work clothes into standard machines.

Better Wi-Fi. Folks who work from their RVs are happy to see more and more CG upgrades in Wi-Fi. The improvements benefit typical campers as well.

Partnerships with local community services. Forward-thinking campground owners are also looking to address the influx of homeless folks into their CGs. They're partnering with local services like law enforcement, health care, religious organizations, employment services, and community food banks to give struggling residents a hand up. (We've witnessed the positive results of such partnerships in a Florida campground. People who would otherwise be homeless are given shelter in return for their daily help around the CG. A former addict now cuts grass, performs routine maintenance, and happily welcomes RVers to the CG. He's thankful for the opportunity to find success.)

Parking upgrades. To accommodate workers who often travel with company trucks, some campgrounds are investing in larger and better parking lots. One CG owner we spoke to said he'd planned to update the mini golf area for his guests. Now he has so many full-time workers living in the CG, he's decided instead to enlarge the area into a parking lot so that all the workers' trucks can be staged together.

One important change in campgrounds (and elsewhere)

Campgrounds will continue to change as their clientele shifts. Perhaps the most important (and necessary) change is this: a change of heart. Instead of lamenting how campgrounds have changed from “the good ol’ days,” we can look for ways to share and learn from others.

Maybe compassion can replace resentment and frustration as we meet new folks and look for ways to help them when help is needed. Our change of heart may open the chance to meet new friends and recognize opportunities. Change can be good. A change of heart that leans toward love and understanding is, in my view, a change worth making.

What changes have you observed in the campgrounds you frequent? How might these changes benefit both typical and atypical campers alike?

