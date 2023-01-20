Traveling with an RV refrigerator—Leave it on or off?

Off or on? That seems to be the question RVers face when it comes to travel days. Do you keep your RV refrigerator on or off while traveling down the road? This was the latest topic for discussion around the campfire.

Residential model

Dave began, “We have a residential refrigerator in our rig. We keep it on while traveling because we always pack food along. We like to enjoy a cold one after we get set up at the campsite.”

Sharon agreed. “Our RV also has a residential fridge,” she said. “On long travel days, we keep it turned on. On short travel days, it doesn’t really matter. The food I pack inside the fridge is cold to begin with and the fridge will keep it cold for a short length of time even when it’s turned off.”

Marty spoke up in dissent: “I’ve learned the hard way to keep food inside a cooler until I set up at a campground. Stuff inside the refrigerator can bounce around on the rough roads, no matter how carefully I pack it. Broken glass and spills make an unnecessary mess to clean up. I see no sense in taking the risk.”

Propane RV refrigerators

“I think RV propane or absorption-type refrigerators need special consideration,” Mary offered. “Our Dometic manual says the fridge must be kept level or nearly level. If you travel uphill or around curves while in transit, couldn’t that damage the refrigerator if it was turned on?”

“I don’t think you’d hurt the unit,” Dan said. “I worry more about safety. If your propane is turned on and someone hits your RV, there could be significant damage! A spark could trigger an explosion or fire. No one wants that!”

Mary questioned, “Isn’t it against the law to travel with your propane turned on?”

“It can’t be against the law,” Dan countered. “There are vehicles on the road today that are fueled by LP!”

“But couldn’t propane lines jiggle loose when in transit? Especially on some of the rough roads we’ve traveled over!” Mary replied. “A propane leak inside the RV is also dangerous. I’m playing it safe and keeping my fridge off when we’re in transit.”

Dan shrugged. “To each his own.”

Traveling with an RV refrigerator conclusion?

Our campfire discussion didn’t reach any definitive conclusion. The next day I found an article I had forgotten about that Dave Solberg wrote. Read what Dave has to say about driving with propane fridges on.

Join in on our campfire discussion and leave a comment with your thoughts below.

