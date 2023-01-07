The two kinds of RVers: Two lifestyle choices, one open road

As we travel it seems that we meet two very different kinds of RVers. These RVers have different ideas about what makes for a good campground experience. Folks around the campfire discussed these two groups and the campground best suited for each. See if you agree.

Traditional RVers

Traditional RVers are generally the ones who prefer to stay in basic campgrounds. Full hookups are a welcome amenity but not necessarily required.

Frank began, “I guess I’m old school. I don’t need all the extras that many campgrounds offer. And I don’t much like paying for those amenities either.”

Todd agreed. “We started out camping in a tent,” he said. “I like the indoor comforts our RV provides but I miss the wide-open spaces. Now many campgrounds are crowded with pools, jump pads, coffee bars, and yoga classes. I camp to enjoy the outdoors. I can see all that extra stuff at home.”

“I agree,” Anne joined in. “I prefer the simpler, basic campgrounds myself. But families new to RVing seem to demand all the extras, so camp owners feel compelled to offer them. It all comes down to money. And with more and more families joining the RV community since Covid, I think the trend for added amenities will continue.”

Frank added, “Well, I guess I’ll need to boondock more if all I want is to enjoy nature. I mean, how can a yoga class compare to discovering a waterfall?”

Resort RVers

“It’s all well and good for you,” Marci spoke up. “Let’s see you keep three teenagers happy for a week just looking at a waterfall. These kids are used to constant entertainment. If there isn’t something new or exciting, they’ll check out.”

Grace nodded. “We try to keep a balance. I understand what Marci’s saying. We do take the boys hiking and biking. But I’m happy to have extra amenities available. Sometimes I just need a break and the campground activities keep my kids busy and out of trouble.”

RVers then began to describe the various campground amenities they’d seen in various campgrounds. In addition to those already mentioned were craft lessons, private campground waterparks, golf cart and other motorized rentals, karaoke, food trucks, various contests (BBQ, trivia, pickleball, and more), zip lines, on-site microbreweries, organized tours, music concerts, ropes and fitness courses, and much more.

Right or wrong?

We concluded our discussion with the idea that there is no right or wrong way to RV. It depends on your individual reason for RVing in the first place. Do you RV to experience nature, build relationships with travel mates, or simply relax? The “why” will often determine “where” you end up.

