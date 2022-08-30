Campground chain adds retro trailers to accommodation options

The parade of campgrounds morphing into “Glampgrounds,” where the camping is comfy and convenient but no RV is required, continues. In the case of the 12-location Spacious Skies Campgrounds an RV is involved, but it’s provided by the campground, not the RVer.

Now available in four of the company’s parks, the retro trailers by Riverside RV are among an array of enhancements underway at the campgrounds. The popular glamping option will eventually be available in all 12 locations, all in the Eastern U.S.

“The exteriors of the retro trailers look like they were charmingly preserved in the 1950s and are just now seeing the light of day, but they are decidedly modern on the inside,” said Ali Rasmussen, CEO and creative director for Spacious Skies.

Retro trailers are available at Spacious Skies Walnut Grove in Alfred, Maine; Spacious Skies French Pond in Henniker, N.H.; Spacious Skies Woodland Hills in Austerlitz, N.Y.; and Spacious Skies Country Oaks in Dorothy, N.J. They are available in 10 models ranging from 13 to 28 feet long. Exteriors are intentionally designed to provide a vintage look with two-tone paint jobs using eight bright colors and three neutral tones.

Modern interior amenities of the units include kitchens with stoves, bathrooms with toilets and showers, and air conditioning. The nostalgia continues inside with black and white checkerboard floors, colorful cushions and birch cabinetry. Kitchens are stocked with dishes, flatware, pans, coffee maker, microwave, stove top and oven. Guests should bring their own linens and towels.

Reservations for the trailers, as well as campsites, cabins, yurts and tent sites can be made online.

