Tuesday, August 30, 2022

KOA offering workshop in buying and operating an RV park

By RV Travel
Fort Collins KOA/Lakeside Holiday

Learn everything you need to know about purchasing and operating a prosperous campground by attending the latest Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) Buyer’s Workshop. This expert-led, two-day event for prospective campground owners will be held Oct. 8-9 at the Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA Holiday in Colorado.

In a survey in May, a surprising 69 percent of nearly 6,000 RVtravel.com readers answered “Yes” to a poll where we asked, “Would you like to own and operate an RV park if given the opportunity?”

The workshop will provide potential campground owners with the guidance and information they need to make informed decisions as they consider campground ownership. Attendees will learn critical factors important when considering purchasing or developing a campground. Topics will include factors to consider when buying an existing campground, a comprehensive look at campground ownership, an overview of the camping industry and hospitality trends and the unique insurance needs of campgrounds.

“Future campground owners will leave our two-day workshop with all of the information and tools to make the right decisions as they consider campground ownership,” said Larry Brownfield, KOA’s assistant vice president of franchise development.

The cost of the KOA Buyer’s Workshop is $275 per person or $325 per couple and includes all materials as well as one lunch and one breakfast. Contact Deedee Flanagan at 800-548-7239 or dflanagan@koa.net to sign up.

