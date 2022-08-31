Coachmen Chaparral 5th wheel RV may be underrated

No need to tell most RVers that there are many choices of RVs on the market. The 2022 Coachmen Chaparral 336TSIK is probably one of the underrated ones which might just be an excellent fit for many RV seekers. At least that’s what Josh Winters from Bish’s RV says in this video. It “has a lot to offer its owners, from an uncommon island and storage space to a comfortable interior.”

“Chaparral definitely doesn’t get the credit I think they deserve for the good things they’re doing right,” says Josh. “There are some seriously outstanding qualities here like 6-point auto leveling offering superior stability and excellent kitchen design that smokes most other offerings in this class!”

At 37 feet, this Coachmen Chaparral fifth-wheel RV features a spacious bathroom and cozy bedroom that can be fitted with a queen-size or king-size bed.

2022 Coachmen Chaparral 336TSIK Specs

Hitch 1,880

Empty 10,762

Cargo 2,738

Max 13,500

Length 37’0″

Height 12’4″

Width 8’0″

Fresh water 48 gallons

Gray water 90 gallons

Black (sewer) 45 gallons

Awning 16 feet

Watch the video to learn more.



