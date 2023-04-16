A wanderin’ widower lives out his RVing dream

One of the best things about RVing is the people you meet along the way. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Willie.

First meeting

I first met Willie while on a walk around the campground. He was walking his little black and brown dog and he was whistling. To be clear, Willie was whistling, not his dog, although both looked extremely happy. So, maybe the dog was whistling, inside his little doggie head. Anyway, I greeted both Willie and his dog with a friendly smile. Later that evening, Willie joined the community campfire. He sat right next to me.

Willie’s story

Employment. As is customary, folks new to the campfire introduce themselves to the group. Willie was asked what he did before retirement. “Well,” he said. “I was a maintenance engineer most of my life.” He leaned over and winked at me. “That’s just a highfalutin’ word for janitor,” he confided.

. Throughout the evening, bits and pieces of Willie’s life were slowly revealed. He lived all his life in the same place, mid-Nebraska. Widowed just two weeks before he was set to retire, Willie decided to remain on the job. “My retirement plans died with my wife of 53 years,” Willie regretfully admitted. “We always planned to get an RV and wander all over the country. Instead, I worked another four years.” New plans. I wondered how Willie came to be camping if he’d given up his dream. So, I asked him. “Well,” Willie chuckled. “A while back my kids told me I was going to be dead within six months if I didn’t stop feeling sorry for myself. I took the money we’d saved up for an RV and bought our dream rig. It’s the little Class B. I still miss my wife. Every day. But I’m not dead yet. I’ve been traveling for two years, been in 22 different states, and I’m happy with my wanderin’ life. I think I’m gonna’ be ok.”

Grief certainly doesn’t follow a set schedule, but a nudge from his kids gave Willie the strength to live his dream. I feel confident that his wife would approve. Don’t you?

Do you have a story about a campground character? Please leave a comment below and tell me all about them.

