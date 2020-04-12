Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, April 11, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This post is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly, especially now. Assume that a campground is closed unless you can verify by phone. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservations policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

NOTE that reservations for summer and fall are being made now and many are already over-subscribed. Although things are cancelled or rescheduled now, it’s important to insure your spot for later dates.

DATELINE: April 11, 2020

CANADA SPREADS WELCOME FOR HOMIES

Near Calgary, Bow Rivers Edge Campground in Cochran has opened its season for Canadian snowbirds who are returning home and must wait out their 14-day quarantine. Management emphasizes to guests that they are in quarantine and any requests should be made by email or phone.

FMCA TO THE RESCUE

Here is another reason to join FMCA, the organization that was once only for motorhomes and is now open to all family RVers. They are working hard to keep updated a list of campgrounds that are open and have vacancies. Click here, then call the campground directly for confirmation.

GEORGIA PLAYS FAIR

It’s the 70th year for the Georgia Mountain Fair in Hiawassee, where 189 campsites are found around the scenic property, offering different hookups and amenities depending on location. Get a nine-day pass to the fair, August 14-22, or a camping package that includes a campsite plus fair tickets. Allow plenty of time to enjoy the mountain, launch a boat, stroll the gardens, try the midway rides, fish in the lake, shop for arts and crafts and, most of all, enjoy performances of the best in mountain music. Music is included in the ticket price; carnival rides are extra. (706) 896-4191.

INDIANA MUSIC PARK HAS RV SITES

Bill Monroe’s Music Park in Morgantown, Brown County, is a music park with a campground or a campground with music. No matter how you slice it, this destination campground has everything needed for a vacation as soon as things open up again. Scheduled for July 9-11 is the Bean Blossom Southern Gospel Jubilee presented by Bill Bailey. Get reservations now for the Bean Blossom Blues Fest August 27–29, and the Bean Blossom Bikerfest September 8–12. Dates are subject to change at this time, but don’t miss out. Concert tickets are in addition to camping fees. The pet-friendly campground has a laundry, camp store, fishing, ATM, playground, restrooms and showers.

MASSACHUSETTS SCHEDULES SOULFEST

The Christian Music Concert known as SoulFest at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford is still scheduled for August 6–9, with campers arriving as early as the 4th and leaving after the 9th. RV sites are available with full, partial and no hookups. More than a dozen artists and groups are on the schedule for each day. Special events will be workshops, jams, a songwriters’ circle and more.

NEW MEXICO BALLOON FESTIVAL UPDATE

The wait list for RV parking at the October 3–11 “Time Flies” Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque is already filled and closed but some reservations are available for midweek stays. No drive-ups are accepted at any time. Reservations must be made online.

OHIO LEGENDARY CONCERT LIVES

It began on a 230-acre farm where there is plenty of space for tents and RVs, and now the Lost Lands concert is a must for loyal regulars and followers. The music is mostly mellow Electronic Dance Music or EDM, ringing out over the farm crops with 100,000 amps of fun. It’s presented by electronic bass artist Excision in Ohio’s beautiful greenbelt near Buckeye Lake. Dates are September 25–27, so plan ahead with updates from trickleproductions (at) gmail.com.

TEXAS RENAISSANCE CAMPGROUND EXPANDS

The Texas Renaissance Festival, to be held October 3–November 29, has a new reservation system for this season. They’ve added 21 premium RV sites, bringing the total RV sites to 31 plus cabins and glamping tents. Go to reservations@texrenfest.com or call 936-218-0972. The festival grounds in Plantersville are about one hour from Houston.

TEXAS RV RESORT MAKES BIG IMPROVEMENTS

New owners of Austin Oaks RV Resort plan major improvements including 74 new RV sites, a new pool, clubhouse, dog park, and enhanced common areas. The park will be rebranded as Great Escapes Austin Oaks.

WYOMING RANCH HAS UPCOMING CONCERTS

Terry Bison Ranch, a resort on the Wyoming/Colorado state line near Cheyenne, has a full menu of blockbuster concerts and activities. The ranch, which has a bison herd, trail rides, tours, pony rides, a blacksmith school and an RV park with 94 full hook-up sites, is taking reservations and ticket requests now for summer events that could change but are on the calendar for now. The park also has eight drive-thru sites for big rigs, electric/water sites only and dry sites. All sites have free Wi-Fi. The RV park also has showers, laundry and propane. (307) 634-4171.