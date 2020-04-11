Ford recalls some 2020 Ranger and F-150 trucks for gear shift issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling 55,158 model year 2020 Ranger and F-150 vehicles equipped with 10-speed automatic transmissions and certain 2020 Expedition vehicles equipped with a “police” package. The transmission shift cable lock clip may not be fully seated, allowing the transmission to actually be in a different gear than the gear shift position selected by the driver. If the transmission selection does not match the indicated gear selection, unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the shift cable locking clip installation, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 27, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S18.