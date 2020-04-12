How many people have you physically touched in the last two weeks?

Most of us are self-isolating, doing our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19. What that means is that we’re in contact with only a small group of people, in most cases one other person.

Humans are social beings, so touch is important to us, and the lack of it can be very stressful and even harmful to our mental health.

But, for now, given the dire situation we find ourselves in, how many people have you actually physically touched in, say, the last two weeks? Don’t count yourself, just others where you have made physical contact.

It may take a moment for the poll to load, so please stand by.

