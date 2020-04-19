Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, April 18, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly, especially now. Check ahead by phone. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: (1) These days we are seeing many news postings about “RV parking.” Look further. This may mean day parking only or temporary dry overnight camping in a public parking lot for the homeless. Some of these emergency sites are now requiring a permit. (2) With the current uncertainty, different cancellation policies apply depending on the event or campground. For example, you may have to claim your ticket refund or replacement from the event sponsors and your camping reservation at the same event from another company. Customer satisfaction policies are being developed to suit each situation. Read the fine print.

DATELINE: April 18, 2020

FREE TRAVEL EBOOK

RV travel is more than just campgrounds. The Rough Guides are a respected guidebook series worldwide. They now offer a free e-book until April 26th (per their website as of April 15). These guidebooks are not camping-specific but are an excellent source of background into the history, natural history and culture of each area. They also make good armchair reading.

ARIZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER

Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Festival is on for September 18-20 in Flagstaff, where the welcome mat is out for RV campers. With a festival pass and camping package you’ll get access to the camping area September 17-21. Plan well ahead because there are five different camping packages, some already sold out. All sites have different rules and this year’s pet policy is also different. More info here.

CALIFORNIA CAMPERS RESERVE NOW FOR OCTOBER

One of the biggest music festivals of the year is the Country Summer Music Festival, which has been rescheduled for October 23-25 in Santa Rosa. The schedule, music lineup and camping information are still being worked out. Sign up for updates here.

MICHIGAN CAMPGROUND TO OPEN MAY 1

Irons RV Park and Campground in Lake County is on track to open May 1. It’s known for its miles of ORV trails as well as all the pleasures of a northern Michigan summer. Resort features include a big swimming pool, playground, pickleball court, camp store and laundry. Wi-Fi can be purchased. The 10-acre, family-owned spread has back-in, pull-through and extra large RV sites, and nightly, weekly and monthly rates.

MISSOURI MUSIC FESTIVAL IN JULY

The Black Silo Winery in Trenton spreads a welcome for music lovers and campers for the annual Mid-America Music Festival July 17-18. Featured are renowned headliners and emerging artists performing three days of Country, Bluegrass, Rock and Blues. A variety of tickets including VIP access are now on sale. Winners of the Battle of the Bands will be announced in advance and they’ll play each day. Enjoy food trucks, drinks, dry camping, souvenir booths, fireworks and more. It’s a fundraiser for the Black Silo Foundation, benefiting rural needs. Check-in for RV campers is from 10 a.m. on the 17th and 18th. There are no hookups but generators are permitted. Tickets are now on sale.

NORTH CAROLINA TO SEE METEOR SHOWER

The dark skies above Pettigrew State Park, Creswell, will light up on August 18 with one of the most spectacular Perseid meteor showers of the year. Meet in the office parking lot. Bring a chair or blanket and bug spray. The park has 13 campsites to accommodate RVs. There are toilets and showers but no hookups.

ONTARIO, CANADA, LAKE COUNTRY HAS BIG STARS

Camp in the heart of Ontario’s Lake Country at the Big Sky Music Festival in Orillia. Be here July 17 and 18 to hear big music stars including Dwight Yoakum, LeAnn Rimes and Ronnie Milsap. It’s a music festival plus car show, craft show, food, fun and family under Ontario summer skies and starlit nights. An RV package with 30-amp power is $300 including concerts, which will play rain or shine.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARKS GIVE A PASS

If you’re a state park pass holder you will get an extra month on a renewal or a current pass to make up for the closures. As presently scheduled there will still be a 4th of July spectacular at Edisto Beach State Park, where 112 RV sites have water and 23/30/50 amp electric hookup. Note that the local water supply is deemed safe but it has a high salt content. Buy bottled water on site if you like. Make reservations here.

VERMONT RESORT PLANS SUMMER CONCERT

The plan now is for the Strangefolk Garden of Eden Festival to ring out from the amphitheater at Jay Peak Resort as scheduled August 7 and 8. Plan now to make it a Dark Strange weekend with Dark Star Orchestra on Thursday night, and then two nights at the Strangefolk Garden of Eden Festival on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available now. See the cancellation policy. Camping is at Base Camp RV Park and Campground, (802) 988-4040.

THANKS TO:

RV Travel reader Ken Wahl for this via email: “Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds RV parking in Blackfoot, ID, opened 4-13-2020. No reservations are required now as there are no events currently scheduled. Water and electric EW at the spaces with a dump site on premises. (208) 785-2480″



Forrest Moore for this information on The SoulFest Christian Music Festival. It’s scheduled for August 6-8 at the Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire. Campers welcome. Sign up at the website for email updates.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new Farley Halladay book, “April Avenger, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.