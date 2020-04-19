Have you received your government stimulus check yet?

For tens of millions of U.S. residents who’ve set up direct deposit with the government, the IRS and Treasury Department this week began depositing the first stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per person into bank accounts. Up to 150 million Americans may qualify for the coronavirus payment, so it could take time for you to receive the money, depending on if you have direct deposit with the government, receive Social Security payments, or they mail the check to you.

These one-time stimulus payments are part of a $2 trillion 2020 coronavirus relief package intended to help you cover expenses and prod the troubled economy, as people lose their jobs and businesses shutter as a result of the pandemic.

