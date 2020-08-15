Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, August 15, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DATELINE: August 15, 2020



ALBERTA RESORT TAKING RESERVATIONS

Sandy Point Resort & RV Park is now taking reservations and making lot sales in a new community on Gull Lake. Spacious, pull-through RV sites are rented by the day, week, month or season. The year-round community also has cabins. Each campsite has a large gravel pad, picnic table, fire pit, 50-amp power, water, sewer and a view of the lake. The popular resort area between Edmonton and Calgary has numerous walking and bike trails, beach and water sports, golf courses, farmers markets, shops and restaurants. Reservations: +1-403-318-4240

ARIZONA TO HAVE RV RESORT WITH HOTEL AMENITIES

Espire™ Sports Complex plans to add a luxury RV and Cottage Resort in Prescott, Arizona, near the Entertainment District. Construction, to begin later this year, will include 78 RV sites, 50,000 square feet of indoor activities such as pickleball courts, gym, golf simulators, billiards and a pro shop, restaurant/bar and a Game Yard outdoors with a band stand, fire pits, water features, dining and games such as ring toss and ping pong. Go to (www.) Espiresports.com

ARIZONA CAMP READY FOR TAKE-OFF

Probably opening by late fall, the new FamCamp at Luke Air Force Base, Maricopa County, will have 60 full-hookup sites, bathhouse, laundry and a service building. (623) 935-2671.

ARKANSAS CAMPGROUND TO HOST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Lazy Acres RV Park and Campground in Rudy has re-invented the concert for social distancing with its Park-It Project Drive-In Music Festival on September 4-5. RV camping is $40 a night and includes 30-50-amp electric. Ticketing for the concert is extra. Music plays each day from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Check ahead for rules and rates. (214) 632-1985.

COLORADO RV PARK GETS NEW WATER PARK

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Larkspur has an eye-popping new water park as well as three eateries, food delivery to your campsite and live shows featuring Yogi, Cindy, Boo Boo and Ranger Smith. On the park’s 100 acres RV travelers find 255 full hook-up, 44-foot-long RV sites. Each site has a picnic table and propane fire pit.

INDIANA CAMPGROUND OFFERS CAMPERS-ONLY CONTEST

Start now to dream up ways to crush the Campsite Decorating Contest to be held October 3 at Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell. It’s for registered campers only. Other guests in the park will not be allowed into the campground for the two-hour party, 7 to 9 p.m. The large campground has pull-through sites and electric hookups. Reservations are recommended but some sites are saved for first-come arrivals. (812) 849-3534

MINNESOTA STATE PARK IS WHERE THE MISSISSIPPI BEGINS

Gather at the Visitor Center at Itasca State Park on Lake Itasca, source of the Mississippi River. It’s 23 miles north of Park Rapids on U.S. 71. On September 26 be there for lantern hikes with the theme “Love Is In the Air”. During a chilly autumn hike with a ranger on a lantern-lit trail, learn about the courtship rituals of white-tail deer. Each group hike lasts about 30 minutes with departures every ten minutes. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Bring a flashlight if you wish, but part of the fun is to rely on the lanterns only. The park has two campgrounds.

MINNESOTA STATE PARK SPRUCES UP

Whitewater State Park, Altura, is a 2,700 acre angler’s paradise with brown, brook, and rainbow trout in the spring-fed Whitewater River and Trout Run Creek. Upgrades this summer include a new, accessible shower building with solar hot water, four new accessible vault toilets, upgraded electric hookups in some campsites and longer parking spurs for longer RV’s. (507) 312-2300

NEW MEXICO ADDS 335 RV SITES

New this month in beautiful Carlsbad is Coyote Flats RV Park, a full-service campground with hard-wire internet spaces, laundry, showers and cement patios. Large, private shower facilities are for rent. (575) 725-4900

TEXAS GUEST RANCH EXPANDING

Circle J Guest Ranch in Eustace is expanding its RV park by adding new sites and electric and sewer lines. So far, nine new sites have full hook-ups. The ranch has a fish pond, kayaking, swimming pool, café, hiking trails and horseback riding. For reservations and news of the latest developments call (903) 479-4189.

Stay Tuned

• Thanks to a good turnout of RV enthusiasts, the Tired Creek Lake Authority approved plans for a possible 80-site RV park on Tired Creek Lake, Cairo, Georgia. Further details have to be worked out. The 960-acre recreation area is 30 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida.

• Seasonal rates at Riverside Park in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, have gone from $1,200 to $1,650. Storage during the off-season is free.

