Wrong seatbelt bolts installed in some Thor Class C motorhomes.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain model year 2020-2021 Daybreak 23DB, 2018-2021 Four Winds 23U, and 2018-2021 Chateau 23U motorhomes. Bolts of the wrong size were used to secure the barrel chair pedestals, allowing the pedestal to separate from the floor in the event of a crash. As such, these motorhomes fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 207, “Seating Systems” and number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”
If the pedestal were to separate from the floor during a crash, the seat belt anchorages may fail, increasing the risk of injury or death.
Remedy
TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the pedestal bolt size, correcting the hardware as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 5, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000202.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
