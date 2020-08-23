Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, August 22, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions change quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities (full services and activities may not be open yet), reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. Some states require a quarantine of 7 to 14 days for anyone arriving from another state. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: The schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations is still in flux and are fixed by state, county and city authorities. They may apply differently to private and public campgrounds and to residents versus non-residents of that state or county. Check ahead for details.

DATELINE: August 22, 2020



ALABAMA RV PARK TO OPEN SOON

Once the site for a future International Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, a 170-acre plot near Cullman will soon open as the Palomino RV Park. The original opening date of mid-July wasn’t to be but now five of the acres are almost ready as RV sites. Recreation here also includes primitive camping, glamping, and trails and ponds that are being developed to offer hiking, biking, fishing and water recreation. The 50 RV sites include a cement pad, RV hookups and fireplaces. Some will be “buddy sites” where two RVs can sit side-by-side. A barn on the former farm property may become an event venue. (256) 737-0220, (www.) Palominorvresort.com.

CALIFORNIA CONCERT HAS RV PARKING BUT…

RV parking passes (any vehicle over 18 feet) are sold out but check into wait lists for the ultra-popular Desert Hearts Festival on the Los Coyotes Indian Reservation. Dates are October 22-26. Bring your own creative vibes in tripped-out clothing, art, dance, music. Music starts at noon on Friday and bumps nonstop until Monday at 4 p.m. Don’t even think about attending unless you have a current government ID to prove you’re over 21. Ticket packages are complicated and you must also have a pass to enter the reservation. More info here.

FLORIDA RV RESORT CELEBRATES FIRST FULL YEAR

New in late 2019, The Ranch at Arcadia Palms RV Resort in the belly of Florida, east of Fort Myers, still has some sites available for the coming winter. Arcadia is the county seat and is the heart of Old Florida cowboy country, one hour from Gulf of Mexico beaches. The luxury campground has 103 sites, clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, rec hall, pickleball, shuffleboard, high speed internet, laundry and dog park. Sites are available by the night, week, month and up to six months, payable in advance. (863) 266-6400 or email hello@arcadiapalmsrvpark.com

KENTUCKY ADVENTURE SITE ADDS CAMPGROUND

Impact Outdoor Adventures, Manchester, now has a campground with full hook-ups thanks to a grant funding the reclaiming of former coal mine land. This area in Eastern Kentucky is known for mountain biking, hiking and archery. Its famous Ironwood Cross Mountain Challenge is an overland obstacle course race that uses natural and man-made obstacles that put endurance and agility to the test. (606) 813-0990

KENTUCKY PARK GROWS MORE RV SITES

In addition to eight new RV sites, Pulaski County Park in Nancy has a beach, cabins and updated playgrounds. The popular spot on Lake Cumberland is open for self-contained RVs but primitive camping is curtailed for now with the limited closures of restrooms because of the pandemic. The 804-acre park offers swimming, boat ramps, courtesy dock, RV camping, primitive camping, fishing, bike and hiking trails, playgrounds, rental cabins, the 18-hole disc golf course, basketball court, volleyball courts and shelters for daily rental. The total number of RV sites has grown from several dozen in 2015 to more than 100 now. (606) 636-6450

NEW MEXICO CAMPGROUND BACK AFTER 8 YEARS

The South Fork Campground near Ruidoso is open again, eight years after it was severely damaged by the Little Bear Fire. Fifty-three of the original 60-plus campsites are open but due to the pandemic, only half of the sites are available at this time. Fish in Bonito Lake and hike mountain trails. Cost is $10 per primitive campsite, accommodating only small RVs 20 feet and under. (575) 257-4095.

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND GETS UPGRADES

In Mount Tremper in the Catskill Mountains, the Kenneth L. Wilson Campground and Day Use Area has completed improvements that include upgrades to a shower house and three comfort stations, LED lighting, on-demand hot water and tile floors. Most facilities and some pathways are now handicap accessible. The park has 75 basic campsites, a dump station, boat rentals, fishing pier, dog park and horseshoe pits. Reservations are made through ReserveAmerica.

NORTH CAROLINA CAMPGROUND OFFERS LAPS

The RV campground at the Charlotte Speedway is open with COVID restrictions. Better still is the Fast Pass Tour that allows you to drive the course in your personal vehicle, take a tour, learn the history and have your picture taken in Victory Lane. Available weekdays by appointment, go to charlottemotorspeedway.com for information.

TEXAS TOWN APPROVES NEW RV PARK

It’s early in the planning stages but a green light has been given for a new RV park, possibly with an indoor swimming pool, in Harker Heights, one hour from Austin. The site near Dana Peak Park offers fishing, swimming and other watersports in Stillhouse Hollow Lake as well as horseback riding, hiking and hunting.

YUKON TOURISM CENTER ADDS CAMPSITES

Caribou Crossing Trading Post in Carcross, YT, is known for its take-out pizza, museum, dog cart tours and guided tours around Skagway. Now the 30-acre site has added a 17-site campground. Located on the Alaska Highway at the Skagway cutoff, the Caribou RV Park is big rig friendly with pull-throughs. Special COVID rules apply at this time, so check ahead. 1-867-668-2961

Stay Tuned

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, has just approved sale of a 320-acre parcel that is expected to be turned into a major sports park that will include an amphitheater, lodging and an RV park.