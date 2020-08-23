Winnebago recalls some 2021 Revel motorhomes

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021 Revel motorhomes. These motorhomes have an auxiliary alternator belt that may wear and detach. If the auxiliary alternator belt disengages, the engine serpentine belt may also disengage causing an immediate loss of power steering control increasing the risk of crash.
Remedy
Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will coordinate the inspection and proper alignment of the belt pulleys, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2020. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-798-2002. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 162.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
