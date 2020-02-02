Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, February 1, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and sometimes the staff of RVtravel.com

DISCLAIMER: Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly. Check ahead for specifics about dates, rates and rules, as well as a campground’s location, site sizes and conditions, reservation policies and road conditions in the area. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: February 1, 2020



CALIFORNIA PARK GETS IMPROVEMENTS

The RV campground at River Park, Lompoc, is getting upgrades including 50-amp service at a handful of sites and a kiosk that will handle electronic reservations and payments. More improvements to the trouble-plagued hookups are promised when funding is available.

COLORADO GAINS A VEST POCKET PARK

In West Steamboat a tiny 14-site RV park has received approval. An opening date hasn’t been announced. On the site will also be five park models that will rent on a nightly basis with a 30-day limit.

COLORADO CAMPGROUND CLOSED FOR RE-DO

The campground in the House Creek Recreation area near Dolores is reportedly being closed for renovations and a reduction in campsites from 69 to 23. Eleven sites will be upgraded to 50-amp service. Reservations are currently closed. The website lists no phone or details of the dates of the reopening. Try recreation.gov, 1-877-444-6777.

ILLINOIS CAMPGROUND CLOSED UNTIL AUGUST

Mid-August is the planned re-opening time for the campgrounds in Pere Marquette State Park, which is outside Grafton. Repairs will be made to utility lines and campsite pads. More water faucets will be added and all sites are expected to offer 50-amp outlets. The park’s other facilities will remain open.

KENTUCKY STATE PARKS GET UPGRADES

So many improvements are going on at Kentucky State Parks, it’s best to get the very latest status when booking. Year-round campgrounds are: Carter Caves State Resort Park, Columbus Belmont State Park, Fort Boonesborough State Park, General Butler State Resort Park, Greenbo Lake State Resort Park, Paintsville Lake State Park, and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park (equestrian sites only).

Due to weather, the year-round sites can’t guarantee the availability of water or other resources; water restrictions may apply at any time. An opening date for the campground at Audubon State Park still can’t be announced due to rehab work on the dam. The park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places so work must be coordinated with the Corps of Engineers and the state historic preservation officer.

NEW WISCONSIN CAMPGROUND TO OPEN MEMORIAL DAY

On Sister Bay in Door County, a new campground with 60 RV sites and 10 tent sites will open at Dovetail Trading, a general store and fuel stop on Highway 57.

OHIO MUSIC FESTIVAL HAS FREE RV SITES

Park your RV free with ticket purchase or get water and electric hookups for $40 nightly at the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival in Wilmington. This is a family-friendly, alcohol- and smoke-free event. Kids get in free with paying adults and students get a discount. Seating is intimate (your chair or theirs) for about 1,500 fans of acts such as Carolina Blue, Big Country Bluegrass and many more for two days of vendors, food, jams, country, gospel, pickin’ and grinnin’.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK HAS LAKEFRONT SITES

Make reservations early to score one of the 37 lakefront campsites on Lake Hartwell at Sadlers Creek State Park near Anderson. Bring your fishing pole and your running shoes for the February 22 Run with the Rangers. The Fox Squirrel 5K is open to everyone and comes with a T-shirt. Registration closes February 21. While you’re there fish the 100-foot-long pier that extends into the lake’s deep water cove.

WYOMING RESORT, CAMPGROUND ON THE BLOCK

The Virginian is a lodge, resort, convention center and restaurant complex in Jackson with a 103-site campground. It’s all now for sale. Because of its prime location and a zoning quirk that could eventually allow the campground to be replaced with four-story buildings, RV travelers should check out the local situation before making long-term plans.

Stay Tuned

• The Greenbelt Park campground off the Capital Beltway near Washington D.C. is closed due to park paving and other improvements. For information on the reopening check nps.gov/gree for updates.

• Opening dates for day use and campgrounds vary at New York state parks. Locations open for different services on different dates. See the graphic here for opening and closing dates.

• Fishing Bridge RV Park in Yellowstone National Park is closed, with a “possible” reopening date of September 2020.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new book, “March Malice, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.