Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, March 7, 2020

DISCLAIMER: Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly. Check ahead for specifics about dates, rates and rules, as well as a campground’s location, site sizes and conditions, reservation policies and road conditions in the area. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: March 7, 2020



KENTUCKY STATE PARKS OFFER APRIL DISCOUNT

In April, stay one night Sunday through Thursday and get one night free. Use the promotion code Spring2020 at (www.) parks.ky.gov. Electric upgrades are planned at Carr Creek State Park. General Burnside Island State Park is getting electric and sewer upgrades. Some sites at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park’s campground are being redesigned. Most Kentucky parks stay open through November. Some are open all year.

MICHIGAN GETS NEW TRUCK STOP RV SITES

Love’s Travel and Truck Stops has opened a new facility in Milan, just off U.S. 23 and Plank Road. It adds 83 car parking spots and three RV sites to Monroe County. The location, always open, has retail space, showers, a laundry, restaurant and other travel amenities.

MONTANA HAS NEW CAMPGROUND

The new Antelope Creek Campground at Mars Vista is now accepting bookings. It has RV sites with electric hookups as well as huts that offer a hut-to-hut experience for paddlers on the Upper Missouri River.

NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, RV PARK OPENS PHASE 1

Waterford River Galley Campground in Mount Pearl has completed the first phase of its campground. This year will be its first full summer of operation. The pet-friendly campground has tent sites and spacious pull-through RV lots with WiFi and 30- and 50-amp service. Ask about their Store & Stay facility. Reserve at wrvcampground.com.

OHIO CAMPGROUND SWITCHES TO RV PARK

Linda Mobile Home Park in New Miami is being demolished and replaced with an RV park and storage area named Airway Mobile Home Park. The 65 campsites will have full hookups and the park will have bathrooms, showers and a laundry. An opening of the first phase of the park is planned for early August.

SOUTH CAROLINA PARK OFFERS BIG DISCOUNT

It’s springtime in the Carolinas! Take 35% off your camping reservations from March 1 through April 30, 2020 at Little Pee State Park, Dillon. Enter code LPDSPRING2020 when booking online or by calling 1-866-345-7275. A two-night minimum is required and the deal doesn’t apply to existing reservations

SOUTH CAROLINA EVENT IS LIVING HISTORY

At Andrew Jackson State Park on March 21, wish a Happy Birthday to Old Hickory himself during an all-day (10 a.m.–4 p.m.) event with traditional crafters, old-time music, costumed characters, historians and reenactments. This is the site of the president’s boyhood home. The park near Lancaster has five paved RV sites accommodating rigs up to 36 feet, and 20 gravel sites suitable for RVs up to 30 feet. All have water and electric hookups and are near restrooms with hot showers.

WISCONSIN CONCERT TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR AUGUST

Tickets are on sale now for the August 7–8 concert and camp-out starring famous DJ and record producer Bassnectar, to be held in Somerset, Wisconsin. Enjoy Intelligent dance music, Electronica, Downtempo, Nu skool and more with a weekend of RV camping. The general admission and camping bundle buys access to the concert grounds, campgrounds and RV Lot including music on 8/7 and late night sets in the campground. At extra cost there’s also a VIP package.

WYOMING TO GET NEW CAMPGROUND

It’s approved! A new, 14-site RV park is planned for the Wapiti Valley near Cody and Yellowstone National Park. It will be located along U.S. Highway 14/16/20, not far from the Red Barn gas station on ranch land that has been owned by the Young family since the 1920s. To be called the Homestead Campground, the family-owned facility will allow the owner and her mother to supplement ranch income by offering hospitality to RV travelers. Look for an opening date sometime this summer.

YELLOWSTONE CAMPGROUND SLATED TO REOPEN

Reservations for Fishing Bridge RV Park within the national park are now available for late 2020, with a target opening date of September 4. The park was closed last year for renovations and will remain closed through most of this year. It will open with a new parking lot, larger campsites, a new dump station, a recycling center and more shower and laundry facilities. The Upper Loop will have 172 renovated and paved sites, ranging from 40 feet to 95 feet in length. The 40-foot sites will be double-wide and back-in. The majority of new sites will include pull-through drives, and all of the Upper Loop will have upgraded 50-amp/30-amp and 110-volt electrical service and picnic tables.

Stay Tuned

• In New Mexico, Antelope Crossing RV Park near the Roswell Mall has been approved. It will be a family-owned, family-operated campground on 11.6 acres. It’s expected to have more than 110 campsites.

• Big things are going on at Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Wisconsin. In a five-year program, upgrades will be done in the Bagley Rapids, Boot, Spectacle, Anvil, Ada, Bear, Kentuck, Laura, and Richardson lakes campgrounds. Some campgrounds will be given new host campsites with hookups. Showers are being improved at the Boulder campground with two new buildings to be added by 2021.

• A long list of changes in fees and rules is going into effect in U.S. Forest campgrounds at Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky and Tennessee. Some of the changes are already in effect. Others will be implemented along the way. Click for more info.

