Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, November 21, 2020

DATELINE: November 21, 2020



ALABAMA STATE PARK IS TO FALL FOR

On December 12 take the Adventure Hike with park staff to explore the DeSoto Falls Basin and one of the tallest waterfalls in the state. Weather conditions for the 2.5-hour hike at DeSoto State Park, Fort Payne, will be posted the previous day on the park’s Facebook page. Wear proper clothing and shoes and bring water and other supplies such as a lunch and snacks. To pre-register email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama. gov. Call (256) 845.0051. The park’s improved camping area offers 30/50-amp service, sewer, water, cable TV, Wi-Fi hotspots at each comfort station, and pull-through, back-in and buddy RV sites. Buddy sites require two reservations. For campsite reservations call (800) 252-7275.

ARIZONA/UTAH AREA ANNOUNCES WINTER CLOSINGS

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is beginning to close certain facilities as winter closes in. Most closings involve plumbing facilities such as pump-outs, fish cleaning stations, drinking fountains and restrooms with running water. Many campgrounds in the Recreation Area remain open but on a first-come basis. Closing dates vary. See a long list of closings and dates on the website here.

KANSAS RV PARK ADDS ACRES, NEW SPACES

Air Capital RV Park in Wichita is adding 14 acres and 220 campsites to its 2021 inventory. Currently the park has 90 concrete pads including 31 pull-through, 70-foot sites for large rigs. Other amenities at the year-round park include free cable and Wi-Fi, a community room, storm shelter, laundry room and showers. Several eateries are within walking distance and shopping is nearby. Construction of additions will begin next spring. (316) 201-1250.

MAINE “DESERT” UPGRADES ITS CAMPGROUND

Desert of Maine Campground in Freeport changed ownership in 2018 and is now closed for a major revamp of the attraction. Established in 1925 on silt dunes, the tourist attraction will restore a 193-year-old barn on the property and upgrade camping facilities and trails. Focus now will be on ecology, geology, history and the arts, with family-friendly attractions.

(207) 850-3025

MICHIGAN CAMPGROUND TO REOPEN IN MAY 2021

After months of closure for electrical repairs and upgrades, the 80-site Dunes Campground at Petoskey State Park is expected to reopen by next May 15. The 303-acre state park on Little Traverse Bay has two campgrounds. The 100-site Tannery Creek campground remained open. While visiting this park ask about visiting the nearby Oden Fish Hatchery, one of the most advanced facilities of its kind. See how brook and brown trout are raised. For park information call (231) 347-2311.

OREGON MUSIC JAMBOREE INVITES RV TRAVELERS

View the scenic Cascade mountain range while RV camping at the Oregon Jamboree Music Festival, scheduled for July 29-August 2 next year. RV parking is $160 and, for another $145, you can rent a personal Port-a-Potty. Showers are available and shuttles run regularly from camping areas to the festival grounds. Each year the 20-acre park in Sweet Home presents this benefit concert. Past artists who have appeared include Hank Williams, Jr., The Brothers Osborne and the Boondock Boys. Next year’s lineup has not yet been finalized. More than music, this is an international experience that features multiple stages, parties, merchandise, food, and a beer and wine garden. Start early to coordinate your camping and ticketing package. Click here for more info.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE PARK TO HAVE NEW LOOK

Closed until June 21, 2021, some loops in Codorus State Park in Hanover are getting electric upgrades and 33 campsites will get full hookups. Reservations aren’t yet being taken for these sites. The 3,490-acre park is the home of 1,275-acre Lake Marburg and has 26 miles of shoreline. It’s known for boating, swimming and fishing as well as waterfowl and shorebird sightings. The lake is popular with sailboaters and motorboaters. Anglers love the lake for warm water fishing, and you can also fish Codorus Creek for trout. Picnicking, swimming in the pool and camping are popular activities. More info here.

SOUTH CAROLINA GETS NEW CAMPGROUND

The first recreation facility of its kind is being built on the grounds of a massive campground at Lake Hartwell that has been closed for decades. Called Shores of Asbury RV Resort, the 40-acre site will have a waterpark, treehouses, a lodge, restaurant and modern RV sites. The first phase will open in April 2021, but specifics for RV travelers are not yet announced and the website is in development. Get updates here. (Website not secure.)

WASHINGTON TO GET NEW EQUESTRIAN CAMPGROUND

The new RV campground that is being built at Whitehorse Regional Park in Darrington is scheduled to open by mid-2021 and will have 13 RV campsites with full hookups and five equestrian campsites with 12-foot X 12-foot corrals. Two of the equestrian sites will have full hookups, while the other three are tent sites. The campground will also have a picnic shelter and an on-site host. Eventually the new campground will have access to the nearby North Mountain Bike Path. At this time there is a three-mile break in the trail, and some areas are closed for repairs. More info here.

WISCONSIN PARK HAS NEW NAME, NEW CONCERT LINEUP

Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire is now The Pines Music Park, and it’s still the home of the Blue Ox Festival to be held next year August 19-21. The extravaganza is a coming together of music lovers, RV travelers, live performances, jam sessions, vendors and thousands of Blue Ox groupies. RV sites with electric (20 feet by up to 40 feet) and without electric (20 X 30 feet) can be reserved. Pets are not allowed. Showers may not be open during events that require social distancing. Start your planning early here.

