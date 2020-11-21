Consumer Reports skewers Ford, Chevy, GMC, Nissan trucks

By James Raia

The Ford F-150, the perennially top-selling vehicle in the United States, just got graded as below average in reliability in the annual study published by Consumer Reports.

But the F-150 wasn’t alone. Many other 2021 model half-ton pickup trucks also received poor grades.

The magazine’s statisticians annually calculate reliability ratings for every major mainstream car, minivan, SUV and truck using Consumer Reports’ member survey data. It factors in models that use some of the same components.

The GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, Nissan Titan and Ram 1500 also scored below average.

Consumer Reports rips half-ton trucks

Consumer Reports said the Ram 1500 is “plagued with electronics issues – screen replacements, headlights, body control modules, gauges, and engine computers.”

The Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet Colorado and its sibling, the GMC Canyon, all had below-average reliability.

Better-than-average reliability scores were received by only one truck: the Toyota Tundra.

Heavy-duty pickups are more likely to be reliable, according to the report.

The Ford F-250 and F-350 pickups logged average reliability.

The GMC Sierra 2500 HD and Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD had better than average reliability.

A midsize pickup truck, the Jeep Gladiator, was the highest performer among all trucks in the study with well-above-average reliability.

The Honda Ridgeline ranked second in the midsize group with better than average reliability. Consumer Reports rated the Toyota Tacoma with average reliability.

Mazda was at the top for reliability in the brand rankings, followed by Toyota, Lexus, Buick and Honda. The five bottom brands were Lincoln, Tesla, Volkswagen Mini and Ford.

