Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, October 10, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog covers timely news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Full facilities and activities may not be open. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: Schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations are still in flux not just because of COVID-19 but because of wildfires, floods, road maintenance and other factors. Almost all parks require COVID-19 measures, which vary. Check ahead.

DATELINE: October 10, 2020



ARIZONA WELCOMES VINTAGE TRAILERS

Dry camp in your vintage trailer for only $10 a night at the Sara Park Rodeo Grounds in Lake Havasu City for a rally November 5-8. Showers and restrooms are available. Campers who have vintage trailers meet during the weekend for chili and cornbread, a swap meet, hiking, a potluck and morning coffee. Get details at (360) 708-7495 or email jra@cnw.com

FLORIDA CLASSIC CAR SHOW INVITES RVs

The Field of Dreams Classic Car Show in Brooksville, to be held November 21 and 22, will have RV camping with hookups plus DJ music, food vendors, arts and crafts, expert pinstriping and air brushing and a swap meet. Spectators pay $5 to see the show. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. (813) 956-3503.

FLORIDA STATE PARK HAS STAR QUALITY

They claim it’s the best star gazing in Southwest Florida. On November 12 join expert astronomers from the Everglades Astronomical Society at Collier-Seminole State Park, Naples, for a night of heavenly sights using your own or the Society’s telescopes. Bring your chairs to the boat basin at the salt marsh. The interpretive presentation begins 30 minutes after dusk followed by viewing with telescopes. View constellations, stars, galaxies, planets and nebulae. The event is weather permitting and subject to cancellation. Call on event day for updates at (239) 394-3397. Flashlights with red covers only. No dogs allowed. Campsites have electricity, water, a grill and picnic table. The restrooms have hot showers and there are laundry facilities and a dump station.

MINNESOTA’S NEWEST CAMPGROUND

In Soudan the first new state park in decades is getting good reviews in this third year since opening. Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park has 33 campsites. Bicycle, boat, fish, hike. The park has electric hookups, dump station, free Wi-Fi, flush toilets, and hot showers. Drinking water is available. Underground mine tours are suspended for now. (218) 300-7000. Click here for info.

MISSISSIPPI MSU GAMES ISSUE NEW RULES

RV camping is available again for this year’s MSU football season at the MS Horse Park on the MSU campus, Starkville. The MSU-Vanderbilt game is November 7. The plug-in fee for water and electric is $150 for the weekend (Thursday, 8 p.m., through Sunday, 2 p.m.). Shuttles are no longer provided. Dry camping is $80 for the weekend and generators are allowed. Wi-Fi is free. Reservations must be made well in advance using a credit card at mshorsepark.com. No reservations are made by phone but call (662) 325-9353 with questions.

NEVADA STATE PARK CONTINUES TO GROW

Walker River State Recreation Area, Yerington, Nevada’s newest state park, includes several large ranch properties that have been largely closed to public access for over 100 years. Today, they afford a unique state park experience at Pitchfork Ranch, Rafter 7 Ranch, Flying M Ranch and the Nine Mile Ranch. The Flying M Ranch is currently under a life estate agreement and is not planned for development at this time. Park units will open to the public as development and infrastructure are completed. Currently, the Elbow section of the Nine Mile Ranch is open for exploration. The Riverbend campground has 16 RV sites with no hookups but there is a dump station. RV sites with power and water hookups are available at the Quail Run Campground. The Bighorn Campground has campsites that include a table and fire ring. Sites cannot be reserved and there are no hookups. Restroom facilities are available. (775) 463-1609

OREGON CASINO RV PARK SCHEDULES ENTERTAINERS

There is plenty to smile about at the Mill Casino Hotel & RV Park, North Bend, where an exciting menu of shows and entertainments goes on all year. On November 6, Chris Simpson and Chase Mayer do comedy, and throughout the year you can see top stars of comedy, music and more. The RV park has pull-through and back-in campsites, all with full hookups including cable, and some with views of Coos Bay. Super sites can accommodate the largest RVs. Check schedules of upcoming events and make reservations at (800) 953-4800.

TEXAS PARK NOW IN PRIVATE HANDS

Oakdale Park, the historic family park including “The Plunge” pool, convention center and campground in Glen Rose, is now under private ownership. At present there are 120 campsites. An official grand opening is planned for May 1 next year. (254) 897-2321

TEXAS RV PARK SAYS ALOHA

Hawaiian-born ukulele artist Kainoa Kamaka appears in concert on December 17 at the Casa Del Sol Mobile Home and RV Resort in Donna. The 55+ resort, popular with winter Texans, has 200 full-hookup sites and a long menu of fun features including a rec hall, two Jacuzzis, card room, indoor/outdoor pool, shuffleboard, pickleball, dog park, craft room, billiards room, fitness center, library and kitchen. Group activities are held often. (956) 464-2272.

Stay Tuned

• In Ontario, Canada, Minaki on the River in the Kenora District announced it’s adding 198 seasonal RV sites to the former lodge property. The development will include a restaurant in addition to the eight existing cabins. The golf course will go. The original lodge burned in 2003. (According to the website, it appears the sites are for sale.) Get updates at minaki.com.

• Flamingo Lake RV Resort in Jacksonville, Florida, is now a Sun Communities resort. The property features a 17-acre lake, RV sites, a clubhouse and fitness center, food store, pool, pavilion and playground. (904) 766-0672

