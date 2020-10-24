Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, October 24, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog covers timely news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions are still changing quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Full facilities and activities may not be open. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities, reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: Schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations are still in flux not just because of COVID but because of wildfires, floods and other factors. Almost all parks require COVID measures, which vary. Check ahead.

DATELINE: October 24, 2020



ALABAMA STATE PARK HAS TRICKS AND TREATS

One of the state’s most popular public Halloween celebrations is held each year at Tannehill Ironworks State Park in McCalla, an historic site worth visiting any time of the year. Trick or treating is from 5 to 11 p.m. on October 31. The park covers more than 1,500 acres in three counties. Go hiking, ride the miniature railroad under the pines, see pioneer cabins and the old grist mill. See artisans at work. Best of all is the Iron & Steel Museum of Alabama, which is open every day. It’s filled with interpretive exhibits in 19th century iron making. Campsites are available with partial or full hookups. (205) 477-5711

ALBERTA CAMPGROUND GETS NEW KITCHEN

At the Rockyford Lions Campground, Rockyford, a large new kitchen building is going up to serve campers and the community. It will have picnic tables, facilities for making group meals and a wood-burning stove. The Village of Rockyford has three playgrounds, campground and rodeo grounds, a gymnasium, a community center which houses a fitness club and the municipal library, a basketball court, and baseball diamonds. The kitchen is expected to be finished “within weeks.”

ALBERTA’S FAMOUS WHISTLER CAMPGROUND REOPENS

Work continues at the historic Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park, which was closed this season for a massive improvement project. It’s on track for a reopening in spring 2021. Roads are being widened to allow two-way traffic with wide RVs. The large new welcome building has six service desks. A second entrance will be available for campers who are pre-registered. Campsites are being leveled, marked and resized, and 50-amp service is being brought in. Eighteen new washroom and shower facilities are being built.

BRITISH COLUMBIA CAMPGROUND GETS UTILITIES

The city of Courtenay is extending city water and sewer service to the Puntledge RV Campground. It’s in a First Nation community with breathtaking mountain views. Features include a cultural and interpretive center and gallery. The family campground has full-service, partial and dry campsites, Wi-Fi, hot showers, and laundry facilities. +1 250-334-3773

MISSOURI STATE PARK GREETS 2021

Start the New Year with a rugged hike at Washington State Park, De Soto. The First Day Hike on January 1 takes you through a winter landscape where ancient Indians left petroglyphs in the area around the Big River. Quaint stone buildings constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s add to the scene of natural and human history. (636) 586-5768

NEW NEBRASKA CAMPGROUND OPENS

Cuzn Eddyz Campground in Merna has opened with 17 full-hookup sites. The campground also has primitive camping, a new bathhouse and a washer and dryer for guest use. Rates for RV sites are $35 weekdays and $40 on weekends. (308) 643-2361

NORTH CAROLINA RV PARK COMING IN 2021

Already actively posting their construction progress on their website is the Deer Springs RV Park being built near Franklin, for a September 2021 opening. The gated, adults-only park will have two fenced dog parks, four pull-through sites, two pull-in and two back-in sites, one site for the campground host, and laundry and vending machines. Each site has a private gazebo, fire ring and free firewood. Rigs up to 45 feet can be accommodated. Info here. [not a secure website]

SOUTH CAROLINA WOODLANDS ECHO BLUEGRASS

Mark your calendar for March 19 and 20 next year, when the one and only Charleston Bluegrass Festival comes to the 6,000-acre Woodlands Nature Reserve. Camp on Lake Charleston for rates starting at $99 plus tickets for each member of the party. A handful of electric hookups are available but this is mostly dry camping. Hear Larry Keel with his flat-picking guitar, the Jon Stickley Trio, the Sam Bush Band and dozens more acts nonstop. Enjoy food, vendors and paddleboarding on the lake. More info here.

UTAH SCHEDULES MUSIC CONCERT

Mark your calendar for the June 4-6 Ogden Music Festival, sponsored by Friends of Acoustic Music. Three days of camping and music taken place in scenic Fort Buenaventura Park. The lineup, subject to change, includes Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Travelin’ McCoury’s, Dustbowl Revival, The Brothers Comatose, Mile Twelve, Jared & The Mill, Crying Uncle, Nickel&Rose, A Joe McQueen Celebration, Moriah & Friends, and The Proper Way. Ticket and camping packages are available at Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music or eventbrite.com.

WASHINGTON STATE PARK BACK ON TRACK

After a four-year delay, the area to be named Cove Loop at Steamboat Rock State Park, Electric City, has resumed construction and is expected to open with 30 new full-hookup sites next February. A full-service restroom with showers is also being added. The state park currently has 26 standard campsites, 136 full-hookup sites and three cabins, as well as 30 RV sites with full-hookups. The 3,522-acre park has 50,000 feet of freshwater shoreline at the north end of Banks Lake. Campgrounds are partially open in winter. More info.

Stay Tuned

• Near Maryville, Missouri, a new wastewater system will allow the 350 campsites at the Lawson Farm to have new bathrooms. Campers currently have access to portable toilets. A new budget also provides for expansion of the RV campground and a new boat dock at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

• By next season, the Crook County Fairgrounds in Sundance, Wyoming, will have a dump station.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground Chatter new and updates here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.