Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, October 3, 2020

DATELINE: October 3, 2020



ALABAMA STATE PARK DOES ART IN THE PARK

DeSoto State Park, Fort Payne, teams with the Little River Arts Council to present the Creative Spirit Market the weekend of November 14/15. The open air event does require masks. Bring the family to enjoy arts to buy, arts for kids, folk goods, live music, culinary artists, crafters and artisans in all areas from oils to textiles, baskets to quilters, potters to spinners.The state park takes only cash and, while many artisans accept credit cards, cash is always a safe bet.

The park has 94 modern campsites with hookups. The art market will be in the Country Store/Picnic Area on County Road 89. If you park here, there’s a $2 fee. Admission is free.

CALIFORNIA’S NEWEST RV PARK TO OPEN SOON

Just outside San Diego, Costa Vista, the luxurious new Sun Resorts member, is expected to open early next year. Features will include full-hookup RV sites with spacious private patios, stone paver fire pits, picnic tables, free Wi-Fi and cable, specialty landscaping, and easy access to all resort amenities. They include a long list of resort features such as a spacious pool, juice and snack bar, take-out food, general store, poolside movies, game and pet areas, and the nearby Sweetwater Marsh Bike and Walking Path. The park adjoins the Living Coast Discovery Center. (619) 489-3951

GEORGIA RESORT ADDS 100 RV SITES

CreekFire RV Resort and Campground, Savannah, is in the process of adding 103 new RV sites, new pool features, a rally building, pool bar and restaurant, a marketplace and a gym. The full-service resort also has tent sites and cabins, Wi-Fi, paved roads, shower and laundry facilities and streaming at added cost. During construction, access to all areas of the park may be limited, so get specific instructions about getting there and getting around. (912) 897-2855

IOWA STATE PARK RETURNS TO CAMPING

By September 2021, a full-service, 41-site campground is expected to be open at Lake Manawa State Park. The location is west of the beach at Council Buffs Park with easy access to both the beach and the playground. The park’s old campground closed in 2015. In 2021 check ReserveAmerica.com and the state park’s own website for the date when reservations will be available.

KENTUCKY CONVERTS CLOSED COAL MINE

The closed power plant at Gibson Creek includes a 3,500-acre reservoir, dam and spillway, The plant is decommissioned and slated for redevelopment. The campground will continue to operate.

LOUISIANA RV RESORT OPENS

Fireside RV Resort, near Ponchatoula in Robert, opens October 9 with a full menu of full-service RV sites, cabins, golf cart rentals and a water park. Snowbirds are welcome at the park, where nightly rates start at $55 in winter and $65 in summer. Ask about season rates. Email info@firesidervresort.com or call (985) 277-1059.

MAINE CAMPGROUND HAS NEW OWNERS

My Brother’s Place in Houlton has new owners who plan to turn it into a KOA. Upgrades will include the addition of a new office and Wi-Fi service. The pet-friendly park has 70 large RV sites for any size rigs. For updates click here.

NEW MEXICO CONVERTS GAS WELL PAD TO CAMPGROUND

A former oil and gas well pad was converted into a four-acre campground for visitors to Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. The pad sits between the two national parks. At present the free, first-come campground has five RV spaces and six tent sites. There are bathrooms but no hookups. Find it at Washington Ranch Road at about MM 10 on the National Parks Highway.

NORTH CAROLINA REC AREA TO GAIN RV PARK

Yadkin Memorial Park, Yadkinville, is opening in stages with more RV camping coming soon. Watch for exciting things to continue at Lake Hampton and this popular area for vineyards, small towns, wineries and wine tours. The park opened in 2014 for fishing and duck hunting on the 138.5-acre lake. It now has five miles of hiking trails, disc golf, a climbing playground with swings, picnic shelters and tent sites with a shower area. A dog park will have separate areas for small and large dogs. The RV park and horseback trails will come with Phase 3. An opening date for the next phase has not been announced. (336) 849-7909, ext. 3.

TEXAS PARK OFFERS RUGGED, ALL-DAY HIKE

Plan carefully for this challenging 8-hour, 6.5-mile, ranger-led hike into remote areas of the Seminole and Presa Canyons. Only 10 participants are allowed at a time and hikes can be cancelled because of weather. Seminole Canyon State Park and Historic Site is known for its ancient rock drawings and Native American history. The park’s camping area has 23 campsites with 30-amp power and water hookups plus a shade shelter, picnic table, lantern post, fire ring with grill and nearby restrooms with showers. Call the park at (512) 389-8900. The event phone is (432) 292-4464.

