Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, January 25, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and sometimes the staff of RVtravel.com

DISCLAIMER: Information is believed current at press time but conditions can change quickly. Check ahead for specifics about dates, rates and rules, as well as a campground’s location, site sizes and conditions, reservation policies and road conditions in the area. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: January 25, 2020



ARIZONA LAKE RINGS OUT WITH ROCKABILLY

Tickets are on sale now for the annual AZ Rockabilly Bash scheduled for March 27-28 at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, Peoria. It’s two days of flat-out fun including live music, a car and bike show, food trucks, souvenir vendors, a tattoo contest, a pin-up contest, boating on Lake Pleasant and more. RV spots with hook-ups are already booked but dry spots are still available for motorhomes and trailers.

FLORIDA PANHANDLE CAMPGROUND RENAMED

Formerly known as the Magnolia Beach Campground, this campground at Navarre Beach is now The Hideaway Retreat. It’s on the Gulf of Mexico with both RV and tent sites, seaside and under shady live oaks.

ILLINOIS STATE PARK HOSTS MAPLE FESTIVAL

Reserve your campsite now through ReserveAmerica.com for the annual Maple Syrup Festival on March 7 at Argyle Lake State Park, Colchester. See sap collecting, a sugar shack syrup boil, children’s activities, a campfire area where Boy Scouts read to kids and educational displays. The Colchester Lion’s Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast at 207 S. Fulton St. in Colchester from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in conjunction with this event. Most campsites are back-in and have electric hookup.

KENTUCKY CAMPGROUND OPEN ALL YEAR

General Butler State Resort Park, Carrollton, is one of a handful of Kentucky state parks with a year-round campground. Come here for restaurant dining, hiking, paddling, fishing, winter bird watching, mountain biking in season and a tour of the historic Butler-Turpin Home. The Greek Revival mansion shows life with the Butler family and its military history. Facility hours are limited in winter and hookups at the 110 campsites can’t be guaranteed in freezing weather.

MISSOURI STATE PARK KNOWN FOR BISON SIGHTINGS

Reserve your spot now to attend the two-mile Bison Hike on February 1 or come any time to Prairie State Park, Mindenmines, to explore the prairie with its resident bison herd. At one time tallgrass prairies covered more than a third of Missouri. Now it’s preserved at this park, where visitors see unbroken scenes of swaying grass and seasonal wildflowers. The park’s Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center offers exhibits and interpretive programs to inform visitors about the unique prairie environment. Campsites are open all year, but are basic. Showers, vault toilets and potable water are available.

.

LOUISIANA CAMPGROUND HAS NEW OWNERS, NEW LOOK

Thanks to a reader for alerting us that Poche’s RV Park in Breaux Bridge has new owners and a new look including spiffed-up entrance and swimming pool. All 88 campsites now have 50-amp power plus water and sewer hookups. The clubhouse has a huge TV with surround sound, and the lakes are stocked with fish. No fishing license is required. BBQ pits and a laundry are provided.

MISSISSIPPI STATE PARK DEBUTS BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

The first annual Melodies of Bluegrass Festival will debut February 28-29 at Roosevelt State Park, Morton. Acts at the Livingston Performing Arts Center will include Alan Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers, Carolina Blue, the Russell Burton Family, Tyler Carroll and The Pineridge Bluegrass, and more. The park’s 109 RV campsites overlooking Shadow Lake include 27 with water and electric and 82 with full hookups. Some sites have 50-amp power. Campground roads and RV pads are paved. There’s a dump station, hot showers and bathhouse.

Stay Tuned

A 32-acre campground has broken ground in Avila Beach, CALIFORNIA. The Harbor Terrace Project, next to the entrance of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, will have 60 RV sites plus cabins, walk-in tent camping, a lodge, swimming pool and restaurant. An opening date has not been announced.

In VIRGINIA, a permit has been granted and it’s just a matter of time until an RV facility comes to Berry Hill, site of a 3,528-acre, 5-Tier, industrial Megasite that is taking shape there. Sure to require hundreds of construction workers and specialists in various industries that will occupy the shovel-ready site, the campground will primarily be of interest to travelers involved with the Megasite. Development of the project is in its early stages but it should be a boon to work campers.

Loyal Disney World campers may come to Fort Wilderness in FLORIDA for the total experience it offers. Even if you never hop on the transportation to the other theme parks, the campground has its own activities, shopping and restaurants. Now Orlando Business Review reports that permits have been issued for a new, unnamed interactive guest attraction there. Also in progress are improvements to the horse barn, which will reopen this spring. Meanwhile, carriage rides, pony rides and other equestrian features will be offered at another area of the campground. The former River Country water park nearby has been replaced by a new, nature theme resort with 900 rooms but campers can still use two other Disney World water theme parks.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new book, “March Malice, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.