Another campground closed due to vandalism

From RVbusiness.com

Another case of public land abuse in Idaho run amok, according to KTVB.

The U.S. Forest Service posted on its Facebook page that Mann Creek Campground is shutting down until further notice. It’s located off Highway 95 not far from the Oregon border, north of Weiser.

Officials say this closure is due to vandalism and damages to the facility. They say some recreation and road signs are being shot, torn down and covered with graffiti.

Agencies are asking for your help in notifying them if you come across vandalized property or anybody conducting the vandalism.

There had been more than 100 comments on Facebook since the post went up Wednesday (May 5) afternoon. Most of them are expressing anger at the treatment of our public lands. One person suggested putting up cameras to help catch the culprits.