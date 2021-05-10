RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 10, 2021

Issue 1596

“It is not so much for its beauty that the forest makes a claim upon men’s hearts, as for that subtle something, that quality of the air, that emanation from the old trees, that so wonderfully changes and renews a weary spirit.”—Robert Louis Stevenson

On this day in history: 1908 – Mother’s Day is observed for the first time in the United States, in Grafton, West Virginia.

What you should know about buying a used RV

Sometimes a used RV can be a great buy. There are many affordable used RVs with little use everywhere. You just need to find the right one. But just like buying any RV, there are things to look out for. You don’t want a disaster on your hands! Note: This video is also helpful if you’re getting ready to sell your used RV! Continue reading.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Jayco Jay Feather Micro 199MBS Travel Trailer. As he reports, “An ever-increasing number of buyers are going down in size to more maneuverable, easier-towing trailers and looking at things that don’t require a heavy-duty pickup as the tow vehicle.” Read more and peek inside.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How many watt-hrs are in a gallon of gasoline?

Dear Mike,

You keep talking about energy storage for batteries, and energy charging from solar panels, but you’ve never written about how much energy is in a gallon of gasoline for my generator. Any idea? —Karl P.

Read Mike’s response.

Reader poll

An overlooked RV weight rating

One weight rating that is often overlooked is the Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR). This applies to any vehicle pulling a trailer or any motorhome pulling a vehicle or trailer. The GCWR is the maximum permissible weight of the tow vehicle and trailer COMBINED when both are fully loaded for travel. Look for the GCWR on weight labels or in the vehicle owner’s manual. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Shrimp Au Gratin

by Mikekey from Seattle, WA

Rich, creamy, cheesy, and buttery, this shrimp au gratin is definitely not a recipe to try if you’re watching calories. But, oh my, it’s delicious! Super simple to make, it’s impressive when presented. The sauce just melts in your mouth and Panko crumbs on top add a nice crunchy texture. Simply divine.

If you have a mustache, you’re not allowed to kiss anyone in Nevada! Yup, it’s illegal. Now we don’t think too many people abide by that silly law…

“Jax and Stormy. Our pets love camping. They get to meet new dogs and people on our long walks. Occasionally we camp at a park that has a lake and both dogs really love the water. Camp without dogs? I don’t think so.” —Julie Sterling

