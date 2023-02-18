For some, RV parks a last chance at housing: ‘We are homeless, not seasonal campers’

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Reactions to last week’s unhoused and homeless post

Last week, reader Nan A. wrote about helping the unhoused and also blamed “seasonal campers” with taking the last of affordable housing and forcing the unhoused into complete destitution. It caused quite a stir with reactions from those applauding her wish to help, to explanations of seasonal campers, to defensiveness, to rather disparaging comments.

I personally had not considered how the explosion of RVs could affect those that depended on an RV park as their last chance at housing. I have stayed overnight in some of the parks that seemed like the end of the road for some folks and was glad that I was not a long-term resident and had a choice on where to stay and live. Is that elitist or clueless? I have asked Nan for more feedback to gain greater understanding but have not heard back.

Rather than rehash it here, I’ve decided to include the link to last weeks Campground Crowding column to allow others that are interested to read the comments for themselves. Nan’s comment is at the top of the article.

Here are some of the emails we received:

Not doing this by choice

Dawn L. lost her daughter’s dad to COVID and is now living on the streets. She says, “We lost my little girl’s dad to COVID-19. Then we lost the ranch we’d had over 25 years. If not for discovery of the Thousand Trails program we’d be living in the streets being looked down on for daring to be poor. I believe poor people will be jailed to be used as chattel in this failing capitalist falling nation. I’m so grateful my little girl is being raised in a safe community but I’m not doing this by choice. We deserve housing. Until we value people over profit it’s only going to get worse.”

We survive the best we can

Michael S. shares his story with us: “We are homeless, not seasonal campers. After reading that nasty post about that lady and how she doesn’t want to be lumped in with the homeless and your publication had the nerve to publish it, I’m hoping you will give me the same respect to tell you a few things about campers. While we lost our travel trailer home during an eviction, the stabilizers failing to retract in any way, there are plenty of so-called ‘seasonal campers’ who are actually in fact homeless.

“They are retired, they sold their homes, they have nowhere to live but with the people who lost everything. And while I get lame campers who recognize me from holding a sign and want to scold me at my only private spot, a camp site, there are campers that have been especially kind, given money and clothes and food too.

“They are the reason we feel like our lives have purpose so far down even though we share the same ground, not the judgmental campers who have no clue about anything regarding what it takes to survive with nothing … But an old van.

“We have survived the best we can with a lot of hope and sometimes very little, but you don’t know who you are judging or even why you do it when you do. I’m grateful for the kindness we have received because if the world was only full of hate, we would have been dead long ago.”

Pricing ridiculous!

Many of our readers are commenting about the rising price of fuel and of campgrounds.

Art S. says the campground pricing makes boondocking worthwhile: “I am finding availability during the week by avoiding the hot spots. However, the pricing is getting ridiculous. I am renting the space, not buying it! Today’s prices make it worth the expense of equipping the tv for boondocking. Also many campgrounds are little more than parking lots; might as well go to Walmart.”

Another reader, Sheila K., notes that rates have gone sky high! She says, “We are snowbirds. Just retired in Sept. of 2022. Rates have gone sky-high because so many have decided to live full-time. We have always camped in the summer, not had a problem. Until Covid. Technology also plays a part. Those that work from home can live much cheaper in an RV. Contrary to ‘Nan,’ nothing elitist about the situation. We have looked at cheap campgrounds. They are garbage. No one takes care of their campers. Old, falling apart. Green with mold. Tarps over parts because of leaking.”

Jan M. sees private campgrounds price-gouging. She writes, “To answer your question: Campgrounds are still heavily booked in Georgia. Private campgrounds are gouging and some have unreasonable rules. They know you’re having to pay the price because the availability in the Corps of Engineers parks is simply just not there. I am seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks, but not affordable. And yes, the rising costs are affecting me, which is one reason I’m searching for a lot to dock at. Between the rising costs of campsites, fuel, restaurants, groceries, and everything else, the bill is getting to be too much.

“I will travel as I wish, but not near as much. And yes, as I stated above, it is affecting me. I wish I had some tricks up my sleeve to share on finding spots, but the only one I use effectively is that I find more availability at 3:00 in the morning. Less online traffic at this time, I guess. Camping has become stressful instead of fun, and I just hate that because we so love to camp. I’ll sit tight and hope things get better. I’m a stubborn woman and never, never, never quit!”

Book far in advance—hate that!

Bob H. likes to wander. He says, “If you book far enough in advance you can find a spot. I hate that. I like to wander. It’s difficult if you have to book every step of the way six months ahead. What if I find a spot where I would like to stay a bit longer? I can’t. No spot available where I’m at. I’ve got to get on to the next spot. So many deadlines. I thought that would end when I retired.”

So much to see and do

Keith M. gives us a more positive spin on RVing: “We traveled over 10,000 miles last summer. We live in New York. Our trip took us to Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and North Carolina. We always found sites when we wanted as well as boondocking at times. We got to spend time with our family and friends and saw amazing places throughout our great country. If we can, we may do it again this summer. So much to see and do.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

