Is KOA ‘single-handedly ruining camping’?

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Has KOA single-handedly ruined camping?

Herb L. is wondering why he still RVs. He writes, “I must travel alone like one chap and being in my 70s the distance is a big issue. KOA has almost single-handedly ruined the camping experience and culture. I’ve lost track of the number of private parks they purchased… threw out the seasonal. They tried to create a theme park going at prices that are obscene.

“Part of the equation that doesn’t change and is totally ignored is the capital costs we have in our rigs, no matter how big or small. When that’s added into the equation we’ve gotta be nuts to do this. I love watching boondockers and have a very small rig (an enclosed cargo trailer WeeRoll) with solar. But here in the east, it’s a dream. People don’t want it, so knocks on the door are common, not the exception. I’m wondering why l, we, still do this???? The numbers don’t add up even if you’re passionate about being in nature.”

What side of the fence looks greener?

Brenda O. sent us a list of all the things that can affect our “Happy Camping.” She says, “We have traveled the U.S. in a variety of rigs, work camped, homeschooled on the road. Tried to do it all. Things have changed over that time… drastically. (Does anyone even remember when weekend and weekday prices were the same?)

“Nowadays, fewer campgrounds allow discounts. Passport America CGs are getting so finicky that unless you are traveling only on Wednesdays of every even-numbered month, in specific towns, in a 15′ or smaller rig, you don’t qualify. Membership in discount clubs has increased but they are all space available and when crowded = less useful.

“The following variables seem to create the perfect storm, seriously impacting our perception of ‘Happy Camping’:

1. Location, location, location (what are we getting away from and what side of the fence looks greener?)

2. Time of year/season (think SNOW — either birds or skiers)

3. Size of camper (USFS/COE parks tend to be lower fees but smaller sites)

4. Weekday vs. weekend (scratch weekends)

5. Amenities desired (a parking space vs. swimming pool/clubhouse)

6. Branding (KOA vs. mom and pop)

7. Proximity to a body of water (ocean or creek, doesn’t matter)

8. Seasonal vs. long-term (think steadier income stream = owners don’t have to make all their $$ during high season).

“I’m sure there are more. The formula varies, but it too often produces a negative. Positive solution: DIY (buy land)!”

As costly as owning a house

James C. notes that living and traveling in an RV can be as expensive as owning a house! He explains, “Public park campgrounds in California are more crowded these days as there are more people in the state to fill them to include visitors. Many resemble RV parking lots in both public and private parks. I find private RV parks in the mid-price range to higher-cost RV resorts less crowded and easier to book on short notice. Everything costs more, camping and park fees, fuel, food, and fun in general. Owning and living or traveling in a home on wheels can be just as costly as owning and living in a home planted in the dirt. The culture to be found in any public or private park is related directly to what management enforces or allows.”

New owners intent on asset branding, not asset management

Jim J. points out the differences when private investors purchase a campground. Here are his thoughts: “The previously family-owned RV park specializing in longer-term seasonal RVing was sold to private investors with no campground experience several months back. They hired an RV management company.

“It is really obvious that the park management experience has primarily been with worker parks and/or lower-income housing, or short-term higher amenity parks. The new owners are much more comfortable with ‘asset branding’ than ‘asset management.’ We have new bright colors, a new logo, and public TV sets that apparently can only run infomercials.

“We also have unmowed grass, excess weeds and what formerly was an excellent water system. Photos of park activities appear on Facebook with no mention that those activities are all organized and self-funded by the seasonal residents and not the owners or their hired managers. We all know higher rates are coming for these ‘improved amenities.'”

Knew this day was coming

Walt and Mary S. find it is just not fun anymore. They say, “Well, I knew that day would be coming. This summer will in all probability be our last long RV adventure. Over the past 20 years, we have traversed the entire U.S.A. multiple times. Just prior to the Covid pandemic we hardly ever made campground reservations months in advance. While wandering America, if we stayed a few days and liked the area, we would just stay a few more days or a week. Now when we travel we are forced to book way in advance. It’s too bad if we want to stay longer, we can’t. Must move on to the next destination. It is just not as fun anymore.”

No problem with getting campsites but problems with the weather

Peter H. had no issue finding campsites but they did with the weather! “The very first week of January 2023, we decided to attend a rally outside of Quartzsite, AZ. We had no reservations anywhere, made more than an hour in advance. We fought the ‘atmospheric river’ effects all along our trip from North Idaho, through Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. That meant we had to make many more stops than expected to reach our destination. We had no trouble at all finding a place to stop for the night. Through bad timing, we had to fight the same sort of weather on the way home. This time it was through Salt Lake City and north. Again, we had no trouble finding a place to stay. Admittedly, who wants to travel to or from the northern states in the winter? We did, and had no trouble finding overnight stops in campgrounds. Time of year makes a huge difference.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

