‘Everyone working at Camping World acted like they had tried to weld a turd to a garbage can’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

Kudos to Winnebago

Richard H. has had NO issues so far! Lucky him! He writes, “Shout out to Winnebago. Downsized to a Travato last fall. Have three shakedown trips under our belt and still do not have any discrepancies to take to shop. This is our first RV of nine we have purchased that this has occurred. We have had truck campers, 5th wheels, Class A’s, Super C’s and Regular C’s. We are amazed because we usually have pages of fixes required after our first trip.”

Stop including worthless mattresses!

Jim J. suggests that manufacturers just quit including mattresses with RVs. “I have multiple times suggested that OEM RV manufacturers should stop including mattresses since it is obvious to any experienced RVer that they are worthless. Just like a number of other items, let the dealer supply a range of mattresses as add-on options. Even my RV dealer didn’t want the unused OEM mattress. It costs money for the new owner to dispose of the OEM mattress in overflowing landfills. And the first improvement we have made to every rig we have owned is to replace the mattress with one that properly supports us. If the manufacturer doesn’t want to show its units with an ugly chipboard mattress base, cover the base with inexpensive muslin. For our last camper, I bought a cloth painting drop cloth and blind-stapled it to the chipboard. It looks good and keeps wood slivers from ruining the new MUCH better mattress.”

My RV dealer rates a 9!

Doug K. had a full inspection on his RV when he took it in for service. He shares, “My RV dealer I bought the used 40-foot fifth wheel from has done my service for what I cannot do myself. They have an appointment system that works. Took it in 2 weeks ago to get new awning and while it was there they did a full inspection free of charge. They found a bad leaf spring and a hole that had opened up on the roof when we pulled it to them. My dealer is 150 miles away. Insurance covered the roofing and labor. They kept the RV inside until the repairs arrived. Good thing, because we had 4 inches of snow. I would rate them 9 on a scale of 1-10. They have their act together.”

Put out an RV handyman sign?

Debra R. has a suggestion for a DIY RVtravel.com reader. “To: Thomas E., I think you would have a very successful business if you put out an ‘RV Handyman’ sign at the campgrounds where you stay!!!”

Inspection list should include every question you can think of

Joel J. found his new-to-him camper too full. He writes, “Here’s my experience after picking up my used camper from a dealership a couple of years ago: Hail totaled our camper and we searched and found the floor plan we liked, albeit a little longer than we planned, but decided it was the one. We went and looked at it, did the walk-through and still found everything acceptable. We went back to pick it up and they set us up and we were on our way.

“As we drove, it felt ‘heavy’, but since it was 5’ longer I decided that was the issue. Having done our own walk-through after having our other camper for 1 1/2 years we felt we had made the appropriate visual checks. It was a rental unit and was never emptied and on our first trip reality set in. No room for filling and we had checked the indicators on each of the tanks—all showed empty. Quizzing the selling dealer offered little assistance. As we emptied what was at least close to full tanks, we learned a list of inspections should contain questions about everything you can think of. We enjoy the camper and can’t wait to get it out of the snow and go camping.”

Not a hint of customer service at this Camping World

Timothy M. relates his ongoing issues with Camping World. “I took our 2013 Sunseeker to Camping World in Fresno, California. Not the first time, but gave the service advisor a list of things we wanted done and thought it would be a fairly quick turnaround. That was the first week of October 2022. At the end of the month, I had not heard from them. Called and was told that she was out, but she would be back the following week.

“Finally heard from her and she sounded like she wasn’t sure of what we wanted done. Reviewed the worklist and was told that it should be ready in another week. That came and went, and in the middle of December I called and was told that the original advisor was no longer with the company, but we had been assigned a new service advisor who would be in touch in the next week.

“In January, I contacted her and she said that she had been sending me emails, which I could not find. We went over the list of work and she had left one item off. I told her that needed to be done. The third week of January I called and she told me that she thought I had not wanted the final item done! I finally got the motorhome back, and nearly all of the tires needed to be reinflated. They had not even checked. It seems like everyone working at Camping World acted like they had just gotten done trying to weld a turd to a garbage can. Not even a hint of customer service. Never again…..”

“I am still bitter”

Jefferey E. thought a new RV would mean no issues for a couple of years at least. “Bought a new Open Range at General RV in 2015. I had a list with over 40 problems. Thought buying a new RV would give me a couple years of no to minimum maintenance….wrong. The dealer had the rig for 2 weeks and did nothing. The dealer was on the verge of giving me a heart attack. $35,000 spent and now needing service like the new rig is a 20-year junker.

“After months and months of BS, I decided that me, being a gearhead and do-it-myselfer, I’d just do the repairs and save myself the hospital stay. I worked on my NEW camper 20 hours before my first trip. I don’t think I worked that many hours total on my old camper I had for 15 years. The RV industry sees us as nothing but cash cows. What’s made as travel trailers today are pure junk. If I get another rig I’ll just get a used great deal and fix it and save tens of thousands. If you have no DIY skills, best of luck to you. Such a rip-off industry anymore. And yes, I’m still bitter.”

Crooks and belong in jail!

Knardly R. doesn’t mince words with his feelings! “All RV dealers are crooks and the manufacturers need to be thrown in jail!”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

Questions for you about RV service

Over the next few weeks, we’ll share stories of your RV service experiences. We want to know:

Have you had good luck with great service or not so much?

Did you get good service from knowledgeable technicians?

Are you waiting to get into a service center or have a mobile tech come out?

What has been the average time to get an appointment?

Has your RV been in a service center for a while?

Are you able to get any mobile techs to come out?

Are the service centers able to get parts?

When you do get the repairs done, is the price reasonable?

Please fill out the form below and tell us what your experiences have been like. It can be a horror story, an opinion about what’s going on, a positive experience, or anything else related to the topic. We want to know the great, the good, the bad, and the ugly!

